Edge AI and Vision Alliance™ Announces 2024 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year™ and AI Innovation Award™ Winners
Awards Celebrate Innovation and Achievement in Computer Vision and Edge AISANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the 2024 winners of the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards and the AI Innovation Awards. The Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards celebrate the top building-block components that enable edge AI and vision applications, while the AI Innovation Awards recognize end products that use edge AI or vision technologies. From breakthrough medical diagnostic devices to autonomous drones, the AI Innovation Awards showcase what’s possible with edge machine perception.
Entries are judged by an independent, expert panel on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation.
The winners of the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards and their reactions to their awards include:
Best Edge AI Processor: Qualcomm Technologies—Snapdragon X Elite Platform
“On behalf of our entire Snapdragon engineering team, I would like to thank the Edge AI and Vision Alliance for awarding the Snapdragon X Elite Platform as the 2024 Best Edge AI Processor Product of the Year. This groundbreaking platform ushers in a new era for Windows PCs, transforming them into next-generation AI powerhouses. Featuring the integrated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, which delivers an unprecedented 45 trillion operations per second, the Snapdragon X Elite is the fastest NPU for laptops globally, enabling unparalleled on-device AI experiences,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm Technologies.
Best Edge AI Software or Algorithm: Ambarella—Central 4D Imaging Radar Architecture
“Ambarella is honored to be selected as a 2024 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year winner for our Centrally Processed 4D Imaging Radar Architecture, which combines Ambarella’s highly efficient 5 nm CV3-AD AI central domain controller system-on-chip and our Oculii adaptive AI radar software,” said Steven Hong, VP and General Manager of Radar Technology at Ambarella. “This breakthrough architecture uniquely allows central processing of raw radar data and deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs—including cameras, lidar and ultrasonics. The result is greater environmental perception and safer path planning in ADAS and L2+ to L5 autonomous-driving systems.”
Best Edge AI Developer Tool: Tenyks—Data-Centric CoPilot for Vision
"On behalf of everyone at Tenyks, I am thrilled to express our immense delight to receive the 2024 Best Edge AI Developer Tool Product of the Year Award from our cherished partners at the Edge AI & Vision Alliance,” said Botty Dimanov, PhD, CEO and Cofounder of Tenyks. “The award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pioneering technologies that radically improve how vision engineers and ML teams manage and utilize large amounts of visual data to drive profound and meaningful business outcomes. We are incredibly proud to be part of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance community and are excited to continue our journey of innovation and excellence together!”
The Edge AI and Vision Alliance also announced the winners of the AI Innovation Awards, recognizing the innovation and achievement of end products that use edge AI or vision technologies. Nominations are open to the public and are evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts.
Omnilert—Omnilert Gun Detect: AI-powered visual gun and active shooter detection that saves lives.
John Deere—See & Spray Premium: Crop sprayer attachment using cameras and AI to distinguish crops from weeds.
Magic Leap—Magic Leap 2: AR headset which superimposes 3D computer-generated imagery over real world objects keeping users connected to the physical world while they work.
365 Retail Markets—Stockwell 2.0: A secure, unattended smart store using computer vision and sensors.
Zipline—Platform 2 Drone: Drone delivery system capable of making a 10-mile delivery in 10 minutes.
For more information about the AI Innovation Awards and to read about the winners, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/awards/end-products/
About the Edge AI and Vision Alliance
The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and vision systems and applications.
Product and company names mentioned in this release may be trademarked; such trademarks are used in an editorial fashion and are the property of their respective owners.
