Partner with Us to Help More Providers Prescribe with Confidence
Prescribe with Confidence is an educational campaign to help providers recognize and treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Opioid use disorder is a chronic health condition that is treatable with medications in a variety of practice settings, including primary care. Medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) save lives.
There are resources available to help health care providers understand how to diagnose OUD and work collaboratively with the people they care for to design an individualized treatment plan. Treatment of OUD is most effective when medications are used.
The Prescribe with Confidence Campaign Goals
Our goal is to increase the number of health care providers who can recognize OUD and prescribe medication to treat OUD when indicated.
Partners in the Prescribe with Confidence Campaign
You can help by sharing the campaign’s materials with more people, especially health care providers and the organizations that support them. We’ve created free materials for you to use, download, and share with colleagues.
You can save lives by helping more health care providers learn how to recognize OUD and confidently prescribe medications used to treat opioid use disorder.
Contact Us
We want to hear from you. Please email us at: druginfo@fda.hhs.gov.
Free Campaign Tools and Materials
Follow us on social media!
Share the campaign messages and digital resources on social media. Copy and paste our LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Threads, and Facebook messages into your social media posts for your audiences. You can use the downloadable digital images and videos based on your preferences.
Use the hashtag #PrescribewithConfidence. Also consider using the secondary hashtag #OUD to connect with people who follow content related to opioid use disorder.