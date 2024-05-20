Partner with Us to Help More Providers Prescribe with Confidence

Prescribe with Confidence is an educational campaign to help providers recognize and treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Opioid use disorder is a chronic health condition that is treatable with medications in a variety of practice settings, including primary care. Medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) save lives.

There are resources available to help health care providers understand how to diagnose OUD and work collaboratively with the people they care for to design an individualized treatment plan. Treatment of OUD is most effective when medications are used.

The Prescribe with Confidence Campaign Goals

Our goal is to increase the number of health care providers who can recognize OUD and prescribe medication to treat OUD when indicated.

Partners in the Prescribe with Confidence Campaign