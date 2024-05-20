More Than an Estimated 6 Million People Aged 12 or Older Have Opioid Use Disorder

Many primary care providers likely already provide medical care to people who also have opioid use disorder (OUD). There are a lot of people with OUD who need or want treatment but have not yet received any. That includes some people who do not have access to specialty care for this purpose.

Opioid Use Disorder is a Treatable Chronic Health Condition

Providers in a variety of primary care settings should work together with their patients to manage care for OUD. You can do this the same way you practice shared decision-making to help patients manage asthma, diabetes, or hypertension. Some people may benefit from a prescription medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD).

As a primary care provider treating other chronic health conditions, you are in a key position to also diagnose and treat OUD.

Primary Care Providers Can Prescribe Medications for Opioid Use Disorder

Research shows that treatment of OUD is most effective when medications are used.

Many primary care providers find that prescribing medications to treat OUD is easier than they thought it would be.

Free Training, Mentoring, and Other Resources Are Available for Health Care Providers Who Want to Start Prescribing or Learn More

There are evidence-based supports, trainings, mentoring, reference guides and peer-to-peer connections available to help health care providers who are currently prescribing these medications or who hope to start. For Health Care Providers/Prescribers includes a selection of these resources from different organizations who specialize in supporting providers on this journey.

Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Save Lives