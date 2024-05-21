Rollan Roberts Responds to UK Sanctions on Ugandan Parliament's Madam Speaker Anita Among

2024 U.S. Presidential candidate, Rollan Roberts Dr. Rollan Roberts has been a longtime friend to people and nations of Africa. Dr. Rollan Roberts supporting African enterprises on Kenyan TV.

Roberts states his full support for Rt. Hon. Anita Among while calling on the U.K. to immediately withdraw all contrived, retaliatory sanctions against her.

I want to unequivocally state my full support for Rt. Hon. Anita Among and call on the U.K. to immediately withdraw all contrived, retaliatory sanctions against Uganda's Madam Speaker.” — Dr. Rollan Roberts