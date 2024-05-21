Rollan Roberts Responds to UK Sanctions on Ugandan Parliament's Madam Speaker Anita Among
Roberts states his full support for Rt. Hon. Anita Among while calling on the U.K. to immediately withdraw all contrived, retaliatory sanctions against her.
I want to unequivocally state my full support for Rt. Hon. Anita Among and call on the U.K. to immediately withdraw all contrived, retaliatory sanctions against Uganda's Madam Speaker.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the United Kingdom's sanctions dated 30 April 2024 against Uganda's sitting Speaker of the Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, fmr. U.S. Presidential candidate Rollan Roberts stated, "I want to unequivocally state my full support for Rt. Hon. Anita Among and call on the U.K. to immediately withdraw all contrived, retaliatory sanctions against Uganda's Madam Speaker."
Days after Uganda's Parliament, led by Madam Speaker Among, passed the anti-homosexuality bill in Uganda, the U.K. invoked the never-before-used "Global anti-Corruption Sanctions" on Madam Speaker. It was a direct response to a leader of a nation not obeying the immoral orders of a foreign nation seeking to interfere in that nation's way of life and civic order.
Roberts continued, "I have repeatedly stated that many of the anti-corruption agencies around the world are themselves corrupt and have officially stated I would pardon Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Carlos Cardoen, reduce/drop U.S. sanctions against Liberia, reduce/drop sanctions against South Sudan, and every other place and person against whom we have abused our sanctioning power. I now officially include the Rt. Hon. Anita Among among those whom I will pardon and do everything in my power and official capacity to have the U.K.'s unjust sanctions on her removed. And if there is any doubt in my previous statement, I assure you the U.K. did not invoke this never-before-used sanction without the direct order by the United States. And with that same authority, I will demand its retraction and retribution be made with interest. It is an egregious abuse of power that should be reserved and used only with wisdom and discernment, not because they disagree with Uganda's social policy. "
The United States under the Biden administration has openly stated they would withdraw funding from any African nation that passed anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation. Withholding funding or aid to nations that do not align with the donor country culturally is the prerogative and right of all governments .
Roberts concluded his remarks by saying, "This is another example why I have stated throughout my campaign for President of the United States, that I will do RIGHT by all people and all nations on earth. You cannot imagine how different the world would be if we were to operate that way. It is the answer to most problems Americans complain about on a daily basis. Our constant abuse of power affects every household in America in ways they can never understand until we (as a nation) start doing right by people and nations.
I call on the the United Kingdom to immediately drop all sanctions against Rt. Hon. Anita Among and the United States to apply requisite pressure until the U.K. does so. And both Madam Speaker and the rest of the world can be assured that when I am President, sanctions will be reserved and issued with integrity and not out of spite and retribution for not doing what we want."
Dr. Rollan Roberts
