CHTA Unveils Dynamic Rebranding and Intuitive Website, Redefining Excellence in Caribbean Hospitality
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) has introduced a vibrant rebranding initiative, signifying a new era of excellence in Caribbean hospitality.
Launched during Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the rebranding, developed by The Anything Group (TAG), features a fresh aesthetic and a new dynamic website that reflects CHTA’s commitment to capturing the allure of the region while maintaining its leadership in the Caribbean hospitality industry.
“CHTA’s rebranding embraces the spirit of innovation and evolution, signaling a bold departure from convention while honoring and embracing the rich heritage and culture of the Caribbean,” stated Vanessa Ledesma, Acting CEO and Director General of CHTA. “Our new look and website highlight our dedication to celebrating our region's unique identity while positioning ourselves at the forefront of industry innovation.”
CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig shared that the association is committed to enhancing its digital and brand presence which will ensure it serves the industry with excellence. “We extend our gratitude for the continued support of the Caribbean hospitality and tourism sector. Thank you for joining us on this journey of renewal and growth. Together, let’s embrace the spirit of the Caribbean as we embark on this exciting new chapter,” said Madden-Greig.
The new logo, featuring a spiral in the heart of a starfish, symbolizes the Caribbean’s collaborative network. Each color represents a distinct aspect of the region’s diverse characteristics. The depth of ocean blue signifies the vast sea while royal blue captures the region’s vibrant spirit. Turquoise reflects the color of the Caribbean waters. Palm tree green embodies the essence of nature. Lemon yellow conveys the people’s joy, and coral represents the warmth and hospitality of Caribbean culture.
The redesigned website offers a seamless, user-friendly experience. Consolidating information into fewer microsites simplifies navigation and ensures users can easily understand the content before delving deeper. The streamlined design and organized content aim to provide visitors quick access to essential information about the Caribbean hospitality industry.
“I’m thrilled that TAG was chosen to collaborate with CHTA on various projects aimed at enhancing the Caribbean hospitality industry. This includes revamping the CHTA website with our ‘Shine’ team as well as contributing to the rebranding efforts, and serving as the Gold and Official Graphics sponsors for both Marketplace 42 and the Caribbean Travel Forum with our ‘Sparkle’ Team,” remarked Rich Tuckwell-Skuda, CEO & Founder of TAG.
“It’s an honor to extend our support to CHTA and further our commitment to our Caribbean-based clients. This marks an exciting beginning as we expand our presence in the region,” he added.
To view CHTA’s reimagined branding and learn how the organization is shaping the future of Caribbean hospitality and tourism, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.
Natalia Lopez
