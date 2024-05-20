City hosts engagement sessions for 2025 budget

The City of Lawrence is in the midst of another budget season — and we want your input! For the second year in a row, we’re using A Balancing Act, which is an online budget simulation tool, to gather community feedback on funding priorities for the upcoming year.

This year, in addition to offering A Balancing Act online, we’re inviting community members to participate in in-person engagement sessions to complete A Balancing Act simulations as a team! At these sessions, you’ll join other Lawrence residents to determine which services should be increased and which should be decreased in order to create a balanced budget for 2025.

Join our team at one of the following sessions. We’ll provide the equipment you need as well as some light refreshments.

Tuesday, May 28 from 6-8 p.m. at KU Innovation Park (Auditorium, 2033 Becker Dr.)

Wednesday, June 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Carnegie Building (200 W 9th St.)

The City budget affects our entire community – every single person – which is why it’s important to our organization that we’re hearing from Lawrence residents about what they prioritize. With A Balancing Act, community members are able to make decisions and reallocate funds among departments. But keep in mind, anyone using the tool will need to balance their interests and priorities against competing priorities from other community members as they determine how to create a budget that fits the needs of the entire community.

A Balancing Act is available for the community to use until May 31, 2024. Community members will be able to access A Balancing Act and find more information on the 2024 budget process online at lawrenceks.org/budget.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications and Community Relations | cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.