Paintings by Marc Chagall, Raoul Dufy, Ludwig Bemelmans hit high prices at Ahlers & Ogletree's May 16 auction in Atlanta

The several paintings in the sale by Raoul Dufy (French, 1877-1953) included this gouache and watercolor on paper titled Cheveaux de Courses (Racing Horses), titled and signed ($78,700).

The French/Russian artist Marc Chagall’s (1887-1985) signed 1980 tempera on Masonite painting, titled Peintre, Ange et Amoreaux (Painter, Angel and Lover) was the auction’s top lot ($199,700).

Oil on canvas laid to board by Ludwig Bemelmans (Austrian-American, 1898-1962), titled Puppet Show. It was one of three Belemans in the auction, all of which bested high estimates ($57,500).

Oil on canvas painting by Carlos Nadal (French, 1917-1998), titled Salon Rojo, signed lower left and titled, signed and dated to verso, one of several works by Nadal in the auction ($9,075).