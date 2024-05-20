End Brain Cancer Initiative Announces 2024 National HOPE Award Honoree, Patrick "Paddy" O'Donnell
REDMOND, WA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative Announces 2024 National HOPE Award Recipient, a Disease Education, Awareness and Outreach Campaign
Every May for over a decade, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has presented the National HOPE Award, a patient disease education, awareness and outreach campaign/initiative sponsored by Novocure, to a brain cancer patient who inspires us with their courage and HOPE in the face of this devastating disease. EBCI is proud to present the 2024 National HOPE Award to Patrick "Paddy" O'Donnell.
Paddy was a 20-year-old collegiate ice hockey goaltender at the University of Utah when he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (GBM) and three tumors. He was nominated for the National HOPE Award by his mother, Anne O'Donnell. "He adopted a mindset that it was going to be tough, but he would beat this cancer, driven by a desire to return to a life he loved as a student with his friends and teammates," she said. "He knew as a goaltender, you don’t pay attention to the puck that went in the net, you focus on the next shot."
"I think HOPE is really what drives us all," said Paddy. "To get up in the morning and create a better future for ourselves." You can watch Paddy tell his story by visiting https://youtu.be/HL42NSx5COU?si=VBcbKZ7S46ay9kFn.
"End Brain Cancer Initiative was vital in our search, at the most critical time, availing us of options and direct contact with experts in the field,” said Anne. The End Brain Cancer Initiative is celebrating 22 years of increasing patient access and promoting disease education, awareness, and outreach. Philanthropic gifts to support EBCI’s patient services can be made at EndBrainCancer.org.
The National HOPE Award disease education, awareness and outreach campaign is made possible by presenting sponsor Novocure and other patient disease education sponsors. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. You can learn more at novocure.com.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End Brain Cancer Initiative
+1 425-785-8489
Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End brain cancer Initiative
+1 425-444-2215
