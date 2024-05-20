Submit Release
Funds Available for Using OOI and other Long-Term Research Associated Data

By Darlene Trew crist | May 20, 2024 | Comments Off on Funds Available for Using OOI and other Long-Term Research Associated Data

On April 23, 2024, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) issued a Dear Colleague Letter: Using Long-Term Research Associated Data (ULTRA-Data).  This program encourages proposals that take advantage of the multidisciplinary, long-time series measurements through programs such as the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI), the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON), and Long-term Ecological Research (LTER) and others that collect environmental data, make observations, test hypotheses, and, in some cases, conduct experiments.

Funding for the ULTRA-Data proposals will come from participating NSF divisions and offices including the Geosciences and Biological Sciences.  Proposals submitted by lead principal investigators (PIs) from outside the Marine Implementing Organizations (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Oregon State University, and the University of Washington) are preferred. OOI PIs are able to participant in proposal preparation and, if funded, research activities as long as the work is separate from OOI-supported activities. NSF will look closely at submissions that include OOI personnel, so discussion before submission is strongly recommended.

 

 

 

 

