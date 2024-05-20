Mendelson Consulting’s CEO Mario Nowogrodzki Wins 11th Consecutive Insightful Accountant’s 2024 Top 100 ProAdvisor Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendelson Consulting is pleased to announce that Mario Nowogrodzki (CEO) has been named to 2024 Top 100 ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, the leading information source written specifically for the small business advisor.
This recognition highlights the top consultants who have leveraged the ProAdvisor program to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. “I want to congratulate each of the ProAdvisors who made this year’s Top 100 list and thank all of the ProAdvisors who participated in the demanding process,” said Insightful Accountant Senior Technical Editor, William “Murph” Murphy.
"This is the eleventh year of our ProAdvisor awards and Mario is among a select few that have received it every year," said Insightful Accountant Publisher and Managing Partner, Gary DeHart. “The ProAdvisors who make this list are the best in the business. Any business would be well-served working with any one of the winners on this list. Their inclusion is a testament to the level of knowledge they possess and ongoing training they participate in.”
Inclusion in this esteemed list reflects Mendelson Consulting’s dedication to providing tailored solutions and strategic guidance to clients, driving sustainable growth and success. Mr. Nowogrodzki's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in Mendelson Consulting's continued recognition as a trusted industry leader. Through his profound insights and strategic perspectives, he has helped countless businesses optimize their financial processes and navigate complex challenges with confidence.
"We are honored to be recognized once again by Insightful Accountant," said Mario Nowogrodzki. "This award reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional value to our clients through innovative financial solutions and strategic guidance."
About Insightful Accountant:
Insightful Accountant is an independent news and information source written specifically for the small business advisor who needs to stay current on the latest news and offerings in accounting technology. With updates from Intuit, Xero, Sage, and hundreds of add-on products serving the small business ecosystem, Insightful Accountant helps advisors better serve their clients while building their firms.
About Mendelson Consulting:
Mendelson Consulting is a leading provider of innovative financial consulting services, dedicated to empowering businesses with tailored solutions and strategic guidance. With a focus on excellence and expertise, Mendelson Consulting helps clients optimize their financial processes, drive sustainable growth, and achieve their business objectives.
For more details about Mendelson Consulting and its premier financial consulting services, please visit www.mendelsonconsulting.com.
MC PR
MC PR
