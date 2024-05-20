Lydonia Technologies Named the 3rd Fastest-Growing Private Company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal - Fast50 Honoree

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Lydonia Technologies to its exclusive 2024 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. The company is ranked number three on the list.

“Lydonia Technologies is rooted in Boston, and our growth reflects our team's talent and commitment. Our dedication to transforming businesses through AI-powered automation, data, analytics, and security has driven our rapid success,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder and CEO of Lydonia Technologies. “We’re enriching the local economy and fostering opportunity in the Greater Boston Area. I’m immensely proud of our team for making us one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. This recognition by the Boston Business Journal reaffirms our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department.

"We are so excited to celebrate this year's Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders, and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2020 and $1 million in 2023.

For the complete list of 2024 Fast 50 companies, visit: Boston Business Journal 2024 Fast 50.

About Lydonia Technologies

Lydonia Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered business solutions. We partner with customers to channel the combined force of AI, Automation, and Data to help them analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. This seamless integration creates advanced solutions that activate insights and transform operations, so customers can capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of AI-driven capabilities streamlines processes, reduces manual effort, and increases productivity. Visit www.lydoniatech.com to learn how you can unlock innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue to drive superior customer and employee experiences.

About The Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.