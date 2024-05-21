RealSeq Biosciences Awarded Patent for Innovative RNA Sequencing Method
Patent No.: US 11,964,997 B2SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealSeq Biosciences is thrilled to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company U.S. Patent No. 11,964,997 B2 for its groundbreaking RNA sequencing technology. This innovative technology allows researchers to detect RNA sequences that are typically invisible with most existing technologies and effectively eliminates the bias inherent in current Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) methods.
Key Features of the Patented Technology:
• Enhanced Discovery & Detection: This novel method provides unparalleled visibility into RNA sequences, including those that are usually undetectable with conventional technologies, unlocking next-generation RNA analytes.
• Bias Elimination: By addressing and eliminating the bias present in standard NGS library construction methods, our technology ensures more accurate and reliable sequencing results for RNA.
• Wide-Ranging Applications: This advancement has significant implications for research in areas from liquid biopsies for oncology or infectious disease, to soil sampling for microbiome analysis.
Dr. Sergio Barberan-Soler, Chief Executive Officer at RealSeq Biosciences, remarked, "The awarding of this patent is an important achievement for RealSeq Biosciences. Our innovative RNA sequencing method represents a leap forward in transcriptomics research, offering researchers the tools to uncover previously hidden aspects of RNA biology. This technology not only enhances the accuracy of RNA sequencing but also broadens the scope of research possibilities."
“This patent strengthens our technology platform for RNA sequencing including RealSeq’s novel single adapter and circularization-based approach that has proven critical to increasing sensitivity of detecting the RNA fragmentome,” according to Dr. Sergei Kazakov, Chief Scientific Officer at RealSeq Biosciences.
The patented method is set to revolutionize RNA sequencing by providing researchers with new tools that will deeper insights and more precise data, thereby accelerating scientific discovery.
About RealSeq Biosciences
RealSeq Biosciences is at the forefront of biotechnology innovation, specializing in advanced genomic solutions. Our mission is to improve lives by enabling next-generation diagnostics through the development of RNA fragmentomics tools that detect new biomarkers and realize deeper transcriptome insights.
For more information about our patented RNA sequencing technology and its potential applications, please visit our website at https://www.realseqbiosciences.com
Contact:
Anne Scholz
COO
RealSeq Biosciences
Email: ascholz@realseqbiosciences.com
Phone: (831) 205-0127
