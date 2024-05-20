Dexfly Obtains International Security Certifications, Ensuring the Highest Standard of User Data Protection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dexfly Exchange recently announced that it has successfully passed the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System Certification and SOC 2 Audit Certification, achieving the highest international standards for user data protection. This significant milestone not only showcases Dexfly's excellence in information security management but also further enhances user trust and confidence in the platform.
Global Security Certifications, Demonstrating Outstanding Capabilities
ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 certifications are internationally recognized as two top-tier information security standards. Only companies that meet the highest requirements in data protection, privacy management, and security controls can obtain these certifications. Dexfly's achievement of these two certifications signifies its position as a global leader in the field of information security.
Multi-layered Security Measures, Ensuring the Safety of User Assets
Dexfly has invested significant resources in information security management and established a robust security protection system. The platform utilizes multi-signature technology, cold and hot wallet separation mechanisms, and real-time monitoring systems to ensure the security of user assets. Additionally, Dexfly has implemented advanced encryption technology and strict access control measures to protect user data from unauthorized access and leakage.
Compliant Operations, Winning User Trust
As a cryptocurrency exchange regulated in the United States, Dexfly consistently adheres to compliance operations and strict adherence to relevant laws and regulations. The successful ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 certifications further demonstrate Dexfly's unwavering efforts in compliance and security, providing users with a secure and reliable trading environment.
Continued Innovation, Driving Industry Development
Dexfly Exchange not only excels in information security but also continuously strives for technological innovation and user services. The platform has introduced quantum computing technology, launched various innovative financial products, and partnered with top-tier global banks to provide digital asset custody services. These initiatives not only enhance user experience but also drive the development of the entire cryptocurrency industry.
User-Centric Approach, Promising Future
Dexfly always upholds a user-centric philosophy, continuously optimizing platform security and service quality. Through obtaining international security certifications, Dexfly will continue to dedicate itself to providing the highest quality trading experience for global users and promoting the popularization and application of blockchain technology.
In the future, Dexfly will further strengthen information security management, maintain a leading technological position, and create more value for users. Dexfly's goal is not only to become the world's most secure cryptocurrency exchange but also to be a pioneer in driving industry development and contributing to the widespread application of blockchain technology.
Website: https://web.dexflypro.com
Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.
Ben Ke
Ben Ke
Dexfly
