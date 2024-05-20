SVA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE APPALACHIAN SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HUB
A collaboration amongst five states in the Appalachian region.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Capital Strategies, a project of Steel Valley Authority, is proud to present the launch of the Appalachian Sustainable Finance Hub, taking place virtually via Zoom on May 21st. This virtual convening marks the public launch of the planning effort, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission, and aims to accelerate sustainable economic development across Appalachia through strategic partnerships and financial innovation.
The launch will feature a series of engaging sessions including keynote speeches, interactive polling, and panel discussions with key stakeholders. These sessions are designed to explore sustainable project development, investment opportunities, and the role of innovative finance in driving economic growth within the region.
Attendees will have the opportunity to join cohorts of potential project owners and industry professionals, participate in virtual and in-person events throughout 2024, and have direct input into the design and implementation of a platform which will connect community project sponsors with funding and technical resources.
The launch event is more than just an introduction to the Hub; it's a platform to connect with and contribute to a growing network of communities, developers and investors advancing sustainable infrastructure projects.
The Hub is looking for insights related to experiences and challenges in developing sustainable projects. It will also serve as a point for connecting with project funding and development resources. Attendees will benefit from collective knowledge, seeing successful case studies, and assistance with identifying upcoming promising projects.
Who should attend?
Local government, school districts, colleges/universities, hospitals
Economic development agencies
Technical assistance providers
Project developers
Project investors
Labor organizations
"We are at a pivotal moment with the Appalachian Sustainable Finance Hub, as it uniquely connects existing resources with the urgent need for sustainable projects across the region. By uniting investors, manufacturers, developers, and key stakeholders who are poised to lead these initiatives, our goal is to streamline the planning and funding processes essential for these projects," said Tom Croft, Executive Director at Heartland Capital Strategies "This collaboration is more than an investment in infrastructure—it's a commitment to cultivating quality jobs and fostering a diversified, resilient, and clean economy throughout mid and upper Appalachia."
Visit their website for more information and to register for the event.
The Steel Valley Authority was founded in 1985 as a local response to the decline of the steel industry. The Appalachian Sustainable Finance Hub program is funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission.
