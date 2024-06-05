Ekos Expands Offerings to Empower Craft Cocktail and RTD Production
New Features Streamline Operations, Enhance Visibility, and Cut Costs for Craft Spirit ProducersCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Ekos, the leading provider of craft beverage management software since 2014, is thrilled to unveil features designed specifically for craft spirits and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktail producers. Renowned for its comprehensive software supporting beer, seltzer, cider, kombucha, and wine production, Ekos now extends its expertise to assist spirits producers in achieving greater efficiencies and cost savings within a single platform.
As the demand for RTD cocktails and other spirits continues to rise, the Ekos craft beverage management system offers a versatile solution to help businesses capitalize on this trend. Ekos recognizes that many craft producers are looking to expand their reach to new customers by diversifying into the spirits market. By providing a solution that caters to both breweries and distilleries, Ekos empowers these businesses to take advantage of this exciting opportunity.
“Our mission at Ekos is to empower craft beverage producers with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market,” says Kent Rowe, CEO of Ekos. “By expanding our platform to include RTD and spirits management, we are providing an unparalleled solution that supports the unique needs of our clients. This innovation enables craft producers to streamline operations, improve visibility, and drive growth with confidence.”
The latest software release caters to businesses purchasing bulk, pre-distilled spirits and adding their unique flavors or branding. The RTD and canned cocktails solution includes all features of the Ekos brewery management system, plus specific spirits-related functionalities such as:
Production & Tax Classification Tags for TTB Reporting for Distilled Spirits
Bulk Spirits Inventory Receipt Management
Proof and Proof Volume Tracking
TTB Report Generation
Ekos provides a comprehensive solution to streamline operations for craft producers across inventory, sales, accounting, production, and reporting. This translates to significant benefits for users. They can expect cost savings by operating within a single system, increased efficiency due to centralized data and processes, greater visibility into their operations leading to better decision-making and strategic planning, all while enjoying the ease of use that accelerates adoption and training.
Explore Ekos' new platform for scaling your spirits & craft cocktails business. Visit us today!
About Ekos
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the premier business management technology platform for the craft food and beverage industry. With thousands of users across six continents, Ekos helps producers of beer, wine, cider, kombucha, and now craft spirits and cocktails drive efficiencies, power growth, streamline communication, and improve visibility across their operations. As a digital hub for critical business information, Ekos simplifies the management of inventory, production, sales, and accounting. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the past three years, Ekos is supported by Catalyst Investors and Noro-Moseley Partners. For more information, visit www.goekos.com.
Kent Rowe
Ekos
+1 980-242-2295
sales@goekos.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram