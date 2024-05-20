IMPORTANT NOTICE TO FORMER MORGAN STANLEY BROKERS WHO LOST THEIR DEFERRED COMPENSATION
All Morgan Stanley Brokers Who Have Losses Over $100,000 Should Immediately Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskesNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National securities lawyers KlaymanToskes has launched an investigation on behalf of former Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) brokers and urges all former Morgan Stanley brokers who have suffered deferred compensation damages in excess of $100,000 to explore their legal options and to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
According to KlaymanToskes, there was a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York which determined that Morgan Stanley’s deferred compensation program falls under the regulations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). Additionally, the judge mandated that financial advisors arbitrate their claims alleging that Morgan Stanley unlawfully withheld specific deferred compensation payments upon their departure from the firm.
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which represents industry professionals who have been involved in a number of employment-related disputes including unpaid compensation, commission, and bonuses. The law firm’s founder and managing partner, Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. has extensive experience as a former securities broker and has spent decades applying his knowledge gained on Wall Street representing brokers and financial advisors in a range of employment law matters.
If you are a Morgan Stanley broker or other securities industry professional facing an employment dispute, contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
