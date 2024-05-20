TSplus Named Kaspersky's First Global Cyber Immune Software Partner

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Global Cyber Immunity Conference, held in Dubai last month, marked a significant milestone in the realm of cybersecurity, with TSplus emerging as a key player in the event. Dominique Benoit, President of TSplus, and Caleb Zaharris, Director of Marketing, represented the company at this prestigious gathering, where they shared invaluable insights and expertise.

Elevating Cybersecurity Solutions as Kaspersky Partner:

The conference drew 175 delegates from 29 countries, underscoring its global impact and significance. As an official partner, TSplus stood shoulder to shoulder with industry giants, reaffirming its commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions on an international scale.

TSplus' participation in the event not only showcased its dedication to innovation but also solidified its strategic partnership with Kaspersky, one of the world's foremost authorities in cybersecurity. This collaboration highlights TSplus' standing as a leader in the field, leveraging years of research and development to deliver cutting-edge security solutions.

The conference featured engaging panel discussions led by luminaries in the field, including Dominique Benoit. Topics ranged from the evolving landscape of cyber threats to the critical importance of hardware and software security. TSplus' presence added depth and insight to these conversations, further cementing its reputation as a trailblazer in cybersecurity.

Innovative Cyber Immune Solutions in Focus

During the roundtable session on 'The Roots of a Sustainable Innovations Tree,' Dominique Benoit shared crucial insights into TSplus' Secure by Design approach. Alongside other industry experts, he delved into the core aspects of cybersecurity, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities in safeguarding digital infrastructure.

TSplus showcased its innovative solutions at the demo area, attracting keen interest from attendees. Collaborative efforts with partners such as Kaspersky and Centerm underscored TSplus' commitment to developing products tailored to address the evolving needs of smart city systems, workplace infrastructure, and IoT.

Kaspersky Partner to Empower Organizations for a Secure Future

The highlight of the event was the recognition of TSplus as the 'First Global Cyber Immune Software Partner.' This accolade not only underscores TSplus' pioneering efforts but also serves as a testament to its unwavering dedication to cybersecurity excellence.

As TSplus continues to lead the charge in cybersecurity innovation, they invite everyone to experience the full spectrum of their solutions. Visit their website to download and try the full-featured edition of TSplus Advanced Security. Join them in their mission to combat cyber threats and safeguard digital ecosystems and together, build a more secure and resilient future.

About TSplus:

TSplus is dedicated to providing remote desktop and application delivery solutions that empower businesses to achieve heightened efficiency and productivity.

In an era where cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but a necessity, TSplus remains at the forefront, empowering organizations to navigate the complex landscape of digital threats with confidence and resilience. Join them in their quest to make cyberspace safer for all.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3a5588c-92b6-4687-af35-05f63742c29b

Floriane Mer, Marketing Manager for TSplus - floriane.mer@tsplus.net