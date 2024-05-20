Florida Legislators Back David Silvers for Florida State Senate, District 26
Democratic Legislator David Silvers Highlights Diverse Coalition of State and Local Support
These endorsements are a testament to my ability to bring forward real solutions to improve the lives of Florida’s youth, families, and seniors.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representative David Silvers released a broad, diverse list of Florida Legislative Endorsements in his campaign for Florida State Senate District 26.
— Democratic Legislator David Silvers
Elected in 2016 to the Florida House of Representative, and re-elected three more times, Silvers has garnered a reputation as a pragmatic and effective legislator. He has successfully passed legislation focused on children’s mental health, education reform, women’s health issues, preventing vulnerable citizens of financial exploitation, and criminal justice reform. Legislation championed by Rep. Silvers has benefited Florida’s youth, families, and seniors.
On receiving the support from many of Florida’s Democratic Legislators, Silvers’ stated:
“I’m honored to have the support of so many of our Democratic leaders throughout Florida. These endorsements are a testament to my ability to bring forward real solutions to improve the lives of Florida’s youth, families, and seniors. As Floridians are facing rising costs on everything from housing to food, funding cuts on our health care and public education, and ever-increasing assaults on individuals based on their race, gender, ethnicity, faith, and sexual orientation, we need a Senator who will stand up for what’s right and work to get things done for our community. I’ve served in the legislature, have a track record of success, and will be ready to hit the ground running on day one.”
Early endorsements for Representative Silvers for State Senate include:
* Tracie Davis, State Senator & incoming Senate Minority Leader (2026)
* Shevrin Jones, State Senator & Miami Dade DEC Chair
* Darryl Ervin Rouson, State Senator
* Kelly Skidmore, State Representative
* Katherine Waldron, State Representative
* Joe Casello, State Representative
* Michael Gottlieb, State Representative & Chair Florida Jewish Caucus
* Kevin Chambliss, State Representative
* Hillary Cassel, State Representative
* Dan Daley, State Representative
* Daryl Campbell, State Representative
* Susan Valdes, State Representative
* Joe Geller, Former State Representative, former Miami Dade DEC Chair, & former Democratic Party State Committeeman
* Bobby Dubose, Former State Representative & House Minority Leader
* Evan Jenne, Former State Representative & House Minority Leader
* Javier Fernandez, Mayor and former State Representative
* Katie Edwards, Former State Representative
* Ben Diamond, Former State Representative
* Matt Willhite, Former State Representative
* Nick Duran, Former State Representative
State Representative Silvers’ legislative accomplishments have been honored by numerous organizations. Awards recognizing his service and leadership include:
* Florida Board of Governors, Legislative Excellence in Higher Education, 2024
* Florida Board of Governors, State University System Student Champion Award, 2019
* Big Brothers Big Sisters, Legislative Champion Award, 2021
* Florida Housing Coalition, Housing Champion Award, 2020
* Manufacturers Association of Florida, Legislator of the Year, 2018
* PACE Center for Girls, Palm Beach, Believing in Girls Award, 2018
* Florida Association of Counties, FAC County Champion Award, 2017
* Film Florida, Legislative Star, 2020, 2021, 2022
* Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation Chair, 2020-2021
* Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners Recognition for Outstanding Legislative Service to Palm Beach County, 2024
Locally, in Palm Beach County, Rep. Silvers has volunteered his time and expertise serving on boards, volunteering, and joining as a member of numerous non-profits and community-based organizations, including:
* Florida Blue Key
* Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council
* Economic Council of Palm Beach County
* Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
* Leadership Palm Beach County
* NAMI Palm Beach County
* League of Women Voters Palm Beach County
* Helping Hands, volunteer
* Meals on Wheels, volunteer
* Myasthenia Gravis Foundation Annual Walk, volunteer
Representative Silvers is a small business owner of a local publishing company. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration majoring in Economics from the University of Florida; he went on to receive his J.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Miami. Rep. Silvers is a big fan of the Florida Gators as well as the Miami Hurricanes, having earned degrees from both institutions.
Paid by David Silvers, Democrat, for State Senate
