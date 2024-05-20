Visagov tourist and business travel visa new partner program
Introducing Visagov's tourist and business travel visa partner Program 3.0, which includes several new integration solutions and APITERRASSA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visagov travel visa launches a new version of its partner program
Introducing Visagov's Partner Program 3.0, which includes several new integration solutions to expand your clients’ travel experiences and travel packages: referral, backend platform, cobranded website, white-label and API technology
Visagov, a Spanish travelTech scale-up founded in Barcelona, continues its mission to streamline the visa application process and global travel. In pursuit of this goal, Visagov opens up to all travel agencies, cruise companies, tour operators, business travel SaaS, airlines and travel software providers that want to offer their clients a full travel package.
With Visagov’s different integration solutions, partners can provide clients with visa processing services without adding to their workload. From application to document delivery, every step is automated.
Processing visas to more than 70 countries
Through a single, standardized platform, Visagov can process visas for more than 70 countries worldwide. From the online platform, different types of visas and travel authorizations can be processed. Whether it's for a layover, a business trip or obtaining a 5-year tourist visa, Visagov is the solution for partners who want timely, and optimal travel permits for clients. In 2023, the company processed more than 168.000 travel visas with a 99,7% success rate.
Becoming a partner through four different options
Visagov continually strives to improve visa processing accessibility. To this end, it has developed four partnership solutions.
Partners have the option to join as a referral or affiliate. As affiliates, partners can earn a percentage of the visa processing fee simply by sharing a custom web link or QR code with their clients.
If partners seek deeper integration within Visagov, they can have Visagov’s intranet platform at their disposal. This is an automated, AI-powered platform that facilitates bulk visa processing.
Featuring a user-friendly interface with standardized and easily fillable forms in a single panel, partners can effortlessly manage their clients' visa applications if they opt to do so independently. Alternatively, partners can choose to delegate the entire visa processing procedure to Visagov, which will handle the whole visa process for their clients.
Finally, the most extensive form of integration is through API. Partners have the option to seamlessly integrate Visagov’s visa application and processing program into their own systems or websites. This integration will be fully automated, with data transmitted to Visagov’s experts who will then execute the entire process automatically.
To become a partner of Visagov means to align with a dynamic and innovative solution in the world of visa processing. As a partner, they can expect these advantages:
● Offer clients a full travel package. Since partners will be able to provide a quick, reliable, and top-quality service to their clients, they will enhance their relationship with their clients and stand out from competitors in the market.
● Offer visa processing services with no extra workload. Visas will be processed by Visagov’s team and its platform without partners having to take on a painful workload or deal with complex visa processes. Partners will save costs and time since they don’t need to go anywhere to get their clients’ visas; they will receive them directly to their email. After this, they will just need to send it over to clients.
● Have 24/7 service support from Visagov’s team. If partners need any assistance, Visagov’s team will always be available to help.
● Work with a platform designed to be error-proof.
