ASAIO 70th Annual Conference Celebrates Milestone in Baltimore, MD
ASAIO is thrilled to announce its 70th Annual Conference, taking place in the vibrant city of Baltimore, Maryland, from May 29 to June 1, 2024
ASAIO is an idea factory where almost all medical technologies originated in their early embryonic form and matured over time. Many of these inventions benefit patients in day-to-day medical practice.”BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) is thrilled to announce its 70th Annual Conference, taking place in the vibrant city of Baltimore, Maryland, from May 29 to June 1, 2024. This significant milestone will be celebrated with a lineup of engaging events, insightful discussions, and opportunities for networking among professionals in the field of artificial organ technology.
— Dr. Pramod Bonde, ASAIO President
“ASAIO is an idea factory where almost all medical technologies originated in their early embryonic form and matured over time." ASAIO President, Dr. Pramod Bonde said. He continued, “Many of these inventions benefit patients in day-to-day medical practice. Examples include dialysis, heart lung machine, pacemakers, heart valves, membrane oxygenators, artificial liver, artificial pancreas, various monitoring devices, and artificial heart pumps to name a few. The spirit of entrepreneurship that permeates the tightly knit ASAIO community is indomitable in the face of uncertainty and difficulty and has served patients well for the last seven decades and will continue to serve in the near future.”
One of the standout features of this year's conference is the unveiling of a special 70th Anniversary Book. This commemorative publication represents a comprehensive compilation of top-cited articles from the esteemed ASAIO journal over the last two decades. Featuring groundbreaking research, innovative technologies, and seminal contributions to the field, the anniversary book is a testament to the remarkable progress and achievements within artificial organ technology.
"Compiling this anniversary book is our way of expressing gratitude and appreciation for our members’ dedication to advancing the field of artificial internal organs," said Dr. Pramod Bonde, President of ASAIO. "This book serves as a valuable resource, showcasing the collective wisdom and expertise of our community, and inspiring future generations of researchers and clinicians."
Another captivating feature of this year's conference is the special exhibition showcasing historical items from the ICAOT (International Center for Artificial Organs and Transplantation) Artificial Organ Museum. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore artifacts that represent key milestones and offer a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of artificial organ technology.
"This exhibition is a testament to the ingenuity, dedication, and collaborative spirit of the artificial organ community," said Dr. Pramod Bonde, President of ASAIO. "By showcasing these historical artifacts, we not only honor the achievements of the past but also inspire future generations to continue pushing the boundaries of medical innovation."
In a move to foster the next generation of innovators and leaders in the field, ASAIO is proud to offer reduced registration rates for medical and engineering students attending the conference. This initiative reflects ASAIO's commitment to supporting and nurturing the talent and passion of aspiring professionals who are dedicated to advancing the frontiers of artificial organ technology.
In addition to benefiting from reduced registration rates, student attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading experts, researchers, and industry professionals through a variety of sessions, workshops, and networking events. From keynote presentations to interactive discussions, students will gain valuable insights, knowledge, and inspiration to fuel their academic and professional journey in artificial organ technology.
ASAIO is pleased to announce the Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Awards recipients in 2024, who are some of the most renowned leaders in the field.
Kamal and Narayan Bonde Lifetime Achievement Award in Artificial Organs Development
Dr. Robert Bartlett
Vishnu H Ingle Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the Development of Artificial Organ Technologies
Dr. Harvey Borovetz
Pushpa and Kewal Krishan Gupta Lifetime Achievement Award in Development of Therapies for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases
Dr. O.H. Frazier
The conference program is packed with engaging sessions and distinguished speakers, offering valuable insights into the latest advancements and future directions in artificial organ technology. Highlights include:
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
• MCS VAD University Course (8:00 am - 5:00 pm)
• Pediatric Medical Device Day Course (8:00 am - 5:00 pm)
Thursday, May 30, 2024
• Keynote Speaker: "Toward CV Health and Longevity: Perspectives on Tissue Microstructure, Flow, and Mechanosensing" - Rod Pettigrew, MD, PhD (10:45 am - 11:15 am)
Friday, May 31, 2024
• Keynote Speaker: "The Journey" - Paul S. Malchesky, D.Eng (8:00 am - 8:30 am)
• ASAIO History Committee: "Evolving VAD Technology Drives the Transformation of VAD Clinicians" - Tonya Elliott, MSN RN CCTC CHFN (9:30 am - 10:00 am)
• ASAIO Hastings Lecture: "Ex vivo and In Vivo Systems to Support, Treat, and Engineer Organs" - Shaf Keshavjee, MD, MSc, FRCSC, FACS (10:00 am - 10:45 am)
• Keynote Speaker: "Extracorporeal Pulsatile Circulatory Control (EPCC): An Individualized Brain Perspective" - Juan M. Pascual, MD, PhD (10:45 am - 11:30 am)
Saturday, June 1, 2024
• Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Session (8:00 am - 9:30 am)
• Understanding FDA and Regulatory Process for Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and Industry (10:00 am - 11:30 am)
• Diverse Perspectives for ASAIO (11:30 am - 12:30 pm)
"We are thrilled to mark the 70th Anniversary of ASAIO with this special conference in Baltimore," said Dr. Pramod Bonde, President of ASAIO. "This event brings together leading experts, researchers, and industry professionals to celebrate our achievements, explore new frontiers, and drive innovation in artificial organ technology."
For more information about the ASAIO 70th Annual Conference and to register, please visit www.asaio.org/conference
About ASAIO:
The American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of artificial internal organs and related medical technologies. Founded in 1955, ASAIO serves as a forum for interdisciplinary collaboration, research, and education in the development and application of artificial organs. For more information and complete history of ASAIO, please visit www.asaio.org.
ASAIO
ASAIO
+ +1 978-927-8330
admin@asaio.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn