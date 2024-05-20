Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TBG and BCF, Receives Congressional Outstanding Asian American Award
Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Global Companies/Best Cure Foundation
Your work through TeamBest Global and the Global Best Cure Foundation continues to bring hope to many and set new standards in medical innovation and compassionate care.”WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S.A., May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month—a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. On Friday, May 17, 2024, Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) and Best Cure Foundation (BCF), was recognized as one of 15 Outstanding Asian Americans by the U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson. The ceremony took place at the Rayburn House building, where Jackson presented Suthanthiran with a special medallion and the Congressional Record-Proclamation. This proclamation will be officially recorded in the U.S. Congress archives. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
— Dr. R. Kothandaraman
Having spent over 52 years in global healthcare, Suthanthiran has witnessed the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of the industry. He is taking action by launching the BCF Global Healthcare Delivery System, which focuses on the BCF Total Health and Proactive Healthcare system. This system emphasizes prevention, early detection, effective treatment for Total Cure, and full transparency on clinical outcomes, benefits, and costs.
In 1992, Congress passed legislation designating May as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. The month of May was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants.
Generations of Asians and Pacific Islanders have contributed to enriching America's history and will continue to play an instrumental role in its future success. May is a time to reflect on and celebrate the important contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs) to the history of our great country.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information on the BCF and Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: http://www.bestcure.md, http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-644101870-open-letter-to-potus-flotus-members-of-congress-from-krishnan-suthanthiran-founder-president-teambest-global-companies.pdf or http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_5_20_2022.v4.pdf.
For more information about TeamBest expansion, please read http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-BestGreenCity.pdf.
For more information about BCS, please read http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-625172049-best-cyclotron-systems-inc-plans-significant-expansion-of-cyclotron-production-in-the-u-s-with-over-15-orders.pdf or http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-605153762-best-cyclotron-systems-plan-to-establish-100s-of-cyclotrons-pet-ct-full-diagnostic-centers-in-india-beginning-2023.pdf.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. “Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
