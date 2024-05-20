Triage Partners Files Provisional Patent Application for Innovative Workflow SaaS Solution
For Immediate Release: Triage Partners Files for Provisional Patent Application for it's innovative Workflow SaaS SolutionTAMPA, FL, US, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triage Partners, a technology-enabled services and software company specializing in the development of SaaS applications to enhance operational efficiency, proudly announces the filing of a Provisional Patent for its groundbreaking Workflow system. This system empowers administrator users to effortlessly create and adjust workflows tailored for logistics operations.
The cornerstone of Triage Partners' innovative solutions, WipIT™, features a Dynamic Workflow Engine and an intuitive Administrative User Interface. This enables administrators to seamlessly configure workflows, guiding operators through intricate processes while facilitating seamless integration with third-party applications for informed decision-making and status updates.
"This patent application marks a significant advancement in shop floor control management systems, unlocking newfound efficiencies for our customers and affording them control over their workflow processes," remarked Joseph Cochran, Director of Application Development at Triage Partners.
Triage Partners' commitment to operational excellence is underscored by Dennis Ayo, Executive Vice President, who noted, "Our workflow software is crafted by operators, for operators. We recognize that workflow processes evolve, and the ability to swiftly adapt and optimize workflows empowers logistics operators to drive efficiencies effectively."
About Triage Partners
Established in 2003 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Triage Partners is a technology-enabled services and software company dedicated to delivering innovative field services, co-location operations, consulting, and cloud-based patent-pending workflow management software solutions. Trusted by some of the world's leading brands, Triage Partners offers scalable and tailored solutions globally.
