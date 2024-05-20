Son of a Saint to Host Inaugural Fundraiser "A Night In New York" at the Standard High Line Hotel’s Boom
We are thrilled to host A Night in New York as a unique opportunity to gather our supporters, both near and far to celebrate our mission and the incredible impact we've had on the lives of young men.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Son of a Saint, the renowned New Orleans-headquartered youth development 501c3 nonprofit, is proud to announce its first-of-its-kind fundraiser, "A Night in New York," to be held on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the world-famous premier event venue, Boom, located atop the iconic Standard High Line Hotel in New York City’s Meatpacking District.
— Bivian "Sonny" Lee III, Son of a Saint Founder and CEO
With an exclusive guest list of 250 esteemed attendees, including donors, partners, public figures, and dedicated supporters from both New Orleans and the tri-state area, "A Night In New York" promises to be a memorable evening filled with celebration and philanthropy in support of a uniquely meaningful cause.
Presented by lead sponsors Stonepeak and Old City Investment Partners, this sold-out signature fundraiser aims to generate crucial financial support for Son of a Saint's impactful initiatives. The proceeds from the event will directly benefit the organization’s mission, sustainability, and innovative growth strategies. Son of a Saint is dedicated to transforming the lives of fatherless boys and other youth across the Greater New Orleans region through mentorship, education, life skills enrichment, and community engagement.
"We are thrilled to host 'A Night in New York' as a unique opportunity to gather our supporters from both near and far to celebrate our mission and the incredible impact we've had on the lives of young men," said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian "Sonny" Lee III. "With the generous support of our presenting sponsors and the Standard High Line, we are confident that this event will make a significant difference in the lives of the youth we serve and create meaningful connections in the New York and tri-state areas."
Jen Hayes Lee, Head of Marketing & Content for The Bump and Son of a Saint board member, has deep personal connections to both New Orleans and New York, highlighting the need to forge connections between the cities to further the organization's mission.
"Serving families and youth-related causes is our shared ambition,” says Hayes Lee. “As a daughter of New Orleans who has lived and worked in the tri-state area for nearly 20 years, I understand the critical importance of providing exposure and opportunities to young people. Son of a Saint is transforming the lives of the boys in the program and creating pathways that will help them realize their full potential."
Guests can anticipate an evening filled with New Orleans-centric entertainment, including sounds from the Crescent City’s own DJ RQAway, delicious chef-prepared cuisine, and inspiring stories of resilience and empowerment from those within the Son of a Saint network. Keynote remarks during the night will be delivered by Son of a Saint alumnus Miles Stewart, who currently attends the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he excels in academics and in football. The event will also feature a silent auction with exclusive items and experiences, offering attendees the opportunity to further contribute to Son of a Saint's mission.
Originally founded in 2011, Son of a Saint holistically supports youth between the ages of 10 and 21, providing mentorship, education, mental health services, travel experiences to expand horizons, as well as internship and career-development learning opportunities. The holistic, longterm, and preventative program currently serves 350 young people across Greater New Orleans, including its cohort of more than 200 full-time mentees, as well as mentee alumni, and additional tuition scholarship recipients via its Son of a Saint Scholars program. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to inspire and uplift young boys, cultivating a supportive community that empowers them to break barriers and achieve success.
For more information about Son of a Saint, its current activities, upcoming opportunities, and ways to get involved, please visit www.sonofasaint.org or call (504) 561-7508. Son of a Saint also welcomes other contributions, which can be mailed to: P.O. Box 19205, New Orleans, LA 70179.
About Son of a Saint:
Son of a Saint is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in New Orleans, Louisiana, dedicated to transforming the lives of fatherless boys and other youth through mentorship, education, and community engagement. Since its inception in 2011, Son of a Saint has provided invaluable support to hundreds of young men, empowering them to reach their full potential and become future leaders.
Marilyn Remo
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 201-638-2685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn