23ZIP, Inc. Anti-Inflammatory 23Ingredients 30-Day Menu Planner and APP Help Employees Eat Better Food

23ZIP, Inc. science-based anti-inflammatory 23Ingredients Menu Planner, APP and researcher tool presents clients with data analysis, graphics and summary report
23ZIP, Inc. Anti-Inflammatory 23Ingredients 30-Day Menu Planner and APP Help Employees and Patients Eat Better Food. Corporations, Healthcare, and Non-profits get data to reduce medical payments”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 23ZIP, Inc. science-based anti-inflammatory 23Ingredients Menu Planner, APP and researcher tool presents clients with data analysis, graphics and summary report on the progress of a small group of 10-50 employees or patients over 30-days. A four-digit code aggregates anonymous employee data and measures the impact and success. Corporations, healthcare, and non-profit organizations get valuable data that can reduce monthly medical payments for employees. Government agencies get data that can help guide food policy.
23ZIP, Inc. is a public benefit corporation doing business as 23Ingredients.com The 23ZIP, Inc. program is designed to improve the mental health and wellbeing of employees or patients while helping them learn how to use fiber-rich produce and products to prevent, reverse or reduce most diseases including obesity, arthritis diabetes, high blood pressure, Crohn's disease, and colon cancer.The 30-day program includes hands-on nutrition education courses, online and in-person training, with twice weekly virtual meetings.
Food As Medicine Is Affordable Healthcare with ZERO side effects
This summer, June 4th, 23ZIP, Inc. in partnership with 10TRAITS.org, a tax-exempt 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization established 1990, is expanding its hands-on nutrition education courses with a new online, self-paced summer course on community food security for nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, licensed psychologists, psychotherapists and health coaches. All courses include virtual mentorship, certification for personal development, and optional 2-4 higher education credit from Colorado State University’s Department of Continuing Education, or a Certificate of Completion from 10TRAITS.org
Change Your FOOD to Change Your Mood
Anti-Inflammatory Menu Planner. What if we have a food quality problem? When we solve THIS problem our physical and mental health will improve. Track daily improvements in your health and mental wellbeing. Use 23ZIP, Inc's 23Ingredients Menu Planner to boost energy levels, increase mental clarity, and activate longevity factors.
