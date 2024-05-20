Institutional Retirement Income Council Appoints Kevin Crain as Executive Director
We are delighted to have someone with Kevin’s background and expertise lead our organization.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institutional Retirement Income Council (IRIC), a non-profit think tank for the retirement income planning community, today announced the appointment of Kevin Crain as executive director, effective May 16, 2024. Crain, a 42-year retirement industry veteran, succeeds Michelle Richter-Gordon, who has served as IRIC’s executive director since September 2021.
“We are delighted to have someone with Kevin’s background and expertise lead our organization,” said Martha Tejera, Chair of IRIC’s Board of Directors. “Kevin’s extensive experience in the institutional retirement industry and his thought leadership make him the ideal candidate to support IRIC’s mission and values. We all look forward to Kevin’s leadership and contributions to our organization, mission, and members.”
Crain, who retired from Bank of America in August 2023, brings over four decades of retirement services industry experience in roles of progressively greater influence and impact in the retirement services industry, driving strategic growth, enhancing client engagement, and delivering top-tier retirement research solutions. Crain spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership positions with Bank of America, most recently as Head of Retirement Research. He also worked closely with bankers, advisors, and other financial professionals, delivering benefit plans and financial wellness solutions to employers and their employees. Previously, Crain held various positions with other financial services firms, including Chase Manhattan, Bankers Trust, and Fidelity Investments.
" Kevin is an accomplished, highly respected retirement services and financial wellness expert. I am thrilled to welcome him as our new executive director,” said Michael Kreps, incoming IRIC Board Chair. “I am confident Kevin will bring immediate value to IRIC at a time when plan sponsors continue to implement solutions to help employees generate adequate retirement income from their defined contribution plans. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Michelle for her contributions and wish her well in her future endeavors.”
Ms. Richter-Gordon was appointed IRIC executive director in September 2021. She is stepping down to devote more time to Axonic Insurance, a firm founded in 2024. Ms. Richter-Gordon will remain with IRIC through June to help with the transition.
About The Institutional Retirement Income Council
The Institutional Retirement Income Council (IRIC) is a non-profit, membership-based organization of industry advisors who are dedicated to sharing best practices, informing about legislative and regulatory issues, and facilitating retirement income solutions for plan sponsors and their participants. IRIC's mission is to facilitate the culture shift of defined contribution plans from supplemental savings programs to programs that provide retirement security. By providing a forum for insightful, solutions-oriented thought leadership on institutional retirement income, the IRIC is promoting the need for retirement income adequacy for defined contribution plan participants. For more information, visit www.iricouncil.org
