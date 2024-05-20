Global Esterquat Market to Reach US$ 1.83 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a CAGR of 3.1%
Rising awareness of environmental impact of chemical ingredients leading to increased use of biodegradable esterquats, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report done by Fact.MR, the global esterquat market(エステルコート市場) is estimated to reach US$ 1.34 billion in 2024. Global demand for esterquats is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% through 2034.
The market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, primarily driven by the increasing demand for fabric softeners and hair conditioning products. Esterquats, classified as ester-based quaternary ammonium compounds, play a crucial role in fabric softeners due to their exceptional conditioning attributes. These compounds contribute to a soft and smooth texture in textiles, making them highly sought after in the textile and laundry sectors.
Esterquats serve as effective conditioning agents in hair care products, offering benefits such as detangling and anti-static properties. Market expansion is also influenced by growing consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of chemical ingredients, prompting manufacturers to explore and develop eco-friendly esterquat formulations. This environmentally focused trend is projected to contribute significantly to the continued growth and evolution of the esterquat market.
With the continual growth of the personal care and home care industries, the esterquat market is projected for further development, presenting opportunities for innovative and sustainable product advancements. In recent years, esterquats have replaced DHTDMAC in fabric softeners across Europe and North America due to their low toxicity and biodegradability.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global esterquat market is poised for steady growth, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034. In 2024, global sales of esterquats are estimated to be valued at US$ 1.34 billion, and this market is projected to reach approximately US$ 1.83 billion by the end of 2034. The North American market is expected to exhibit a slightly higher growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 3.3% over the same period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and efficient fabric softeners and conditioners, where esterquats play a crucial role.
The fabric care segment is a significant contributor to the esterquat market, anticipated to account for 33.8% of the market share in 2024. This dominance is due to the widespread use of esterquats in fabric softeners, which enhance fabric softness and reduce static cling. Meanwhile, East Asia is set to become a major player in the esterquat market, projected to hold 38.4% of the global market share by 2034. The region's rapid industrialization, growing population, and increasing disposable incomes are driving the demand for advanced fabric care products, thereby boosting the esterquat market in this region.
“Textile and laundry industries are adopting esterquat-based fabric softeners due to their efficient conditioning attributes. Versatility in providing both functional and sustainable benefits positions esterquats as a vital element in fabric care and personal care products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Market Developments
Leading esterquat manufacturers are Kao Corporation, ABITEC Corporation, Chemelco, Clariant, and Dow Chemicals. Key players in the market are joining forces by merging and acquiring other companies. They are also introducing new products to make their position stronger and grab a larger share of the market.
In 2015, Kao Corporation, a Japanese chemical company, finished constructing a new chemical plant in the Fine Chemical Industrial Park in Shanghai City, China.
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the esterquat market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (TEA-quats, MDEA), form (solid/paste, liquid), feedstock (tallow-based, vegetable-based), and application (fabric care products, personal care products), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
