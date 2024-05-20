Injured Hiker Rescued, Monadnock State Park

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

(603) 271-3361

May 20, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – On Tuesday, May 19, at approximately 8:20 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Spellman Trail at Monadnock State Park. Antoniou Panagiotis, 74, of Jamaica Plain, MA, was descending the trail when he fell approximately 15’ and suffered upper body injuries which prevented him from continuing without assistance. Panagiotis’ hiking companion was able to call for help from a cell phone. Two Conservation Officers reached the pair at 10:15 p.m. and provided first aid to Panagiotis before assisting him down the mountain. The hikers began their hike at 11:30 a.m. and were not prepared for an unexpected stay on the mountain while waiting for rescuers, and were provided water, warm clothing, and headlamps. The hikers reached their vehicle, at Monadnock State Park Headquarters on Poole Road, at 1:40 a.m. on May 20. Panagiotis denied an ambulance and was transported back to Massachusetts by his hiking companion.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment. Always plan for the unexpected. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.