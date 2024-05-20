Apprio Hires Srinivasan Krishnan as CTO

Health IT Veteran Will Help Shape Apprio’s Efforts To Address Clients’ RCM and IT Needs

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized healthcare technology and automation solutions, has appointed Srinivasan Krishnan as its chief technology officer.



Krishnan will spearhead efforts to enhance Apprio’s technology solutions to better serve clients and their patients in revenue cycle management (RCM), patient eligibility and enrollment, and disability enrollment, as well as internal IT needs.

“Sri has an excellent track record of delivering world class technology and innovation, and he brings a new perspective to help drive Apprio’s growth,” said Kali Durgampudi, Apprio’s president, and CEO of Automation. “We’re very excited for him to lead all technology areas and to help deliver breakthrough solutions to our clients.”

Krishnan brings nearly 30 years of leadership and experience in IT and healthcare technology to Apprio, having served in several leadership and development positions with Greenway Health and Siemens.

“Technology continues to advance at a breakneck pace, and healthcare can truly benefit from automation technologies that reduce costs and improve efficiencies,” Krishnan said. “It is in this area that I will look to leverage my experience to help Apprio’s growth.”

About Apprio

Apprio provides specialized healthcare technology solutions and services for hospitals, health systems, and federal agencies. With the rigor of a large consultancy and the cost structure and client focus of a nimble partner, we deliver value by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and optimizing care delivery. Founded in 1998, Apprio has completed automation projects and technology implementations for America’s largest federal healthcare agencies and more than 45 private hospitals.

For more information, visit www.apprio.com.

