Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,364 in the last 365 days.

Apprio Hires Srinivasan Krishnan as CTO

Health IT Veteran Will Help Shape Apprio’s Efforts To Address Clients’ RCM and IT Needs

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized healthcare technology and automation solutions, has appointed Srinivasan Krishnan as its chief technology officer.

Krishnan will spearhead efforts to enhance Apprio’s technology solutions to better serve clients and their patients in revenue cycle management (RCM), patient eligibility and enrollment, and disability enrollment, as well as internal IT needs.

“Sri has an excellent track record of delivering world class technology and innovation, and he brings a new perspective to help drive Apprio’s growth,” said Kali Durgampudi, Apprio’s president, and CEO of Automation. “We’re very excited for him to lead all technology areas and to help deliver breakthrough solutions to our clients.”

Krishnan brings nearly 30 years of leadership and experience in IT and healthcare technology to Apprio, having served in several leadership and development positions with Greenway Health and Siemens.

“Technology continues to advance at a breakneck pace, and healthcare can truly benefit from automation technologies that reduce costs and improve efficiencies,” Krishnan said. “It is in this area that I will look to leverage my experience to help Apprio’s growth.”

About Apprio

Apprio provides specialized healthcare technology solutions and services for hospitals, health systems, and federal agencies. With the rigor of a large consultancy and the cost structure and client focus of a nimble partner, we deliver value by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and optimizing care delivery. Founded in 1998, Apprio has completed automation projects and technology implementations for America’s largest federal healthcare agencies and more than 45 private hospitals.

For more information, visit www.apprio.com.

Media Contacts:
Rodney Napier
Apprio
614-745-6514 (mobile)
rnapier@apprioinc.com

James Gallagher
Spire Communications
919-308-0738
jgallagher@spirecomm.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Apprio Hires Srinivasan Krishnan as CTO

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more