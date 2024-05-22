CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Baltimore, MD
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
I'm here to be of service and help your Family in one of its greatest times of need. You will know when that time has come, and I'm honored to help bring comfort and peace during that transition. ”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Baltimore, MD. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“It is my wish that every family in Baltimore and surrounding cities becomes aware of in-home pet euthanasia so that they and their beloved pet can experience a compassionate end-of-life experience when it's time,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, Co-founder of CodaPet. “There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I constantly hear the authentic gratitude from pet parents after they see how gentle and peaceful their beloved pets passed."
Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"I'm here to be of service and help your Family in one of its greatest times of need. You will know when that time has come, and I'm honored to help bring comfort and peace during that transition. Partnering with CodaPet simplifies this process, enabling you and family to focus on each other instead of admin distractions," says Dr John Crawford. Dr Crawford received his undergraduate degree from University of Georgia and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from North Carolina State University.
Dr Crawford enjoys community service, and providing five-star customer service brings him joy. He began community service by becoming an infectious disease scientist, creating new vaccines against pandemic influenza (Univ. of Georgia) and HIV (Duke). He later joined the Army (still active duty) to become a veterinarian (NC State). His favorite assignment was in Tennessee, taking therapy dogs to children’s hospitals to ease their anxiety, to juvenile court for troubled youth, and to elementary schools to improve reading skills by having them read to a non-judgmental dog. Past assignments included monitoring coronavirus in the Middle East, conducting malaria trials in West Africa, and studying resistant bacterial infections in Asia.
Dr. Crawford serves Baltimore, Laurel, Bowie, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Parkville, Perry Hall, White Marsh, Nottingham, Kingsville, Upper Falls, and Glen Arm
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
3. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Baltimore, MD. Aftercare and cremation price varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 50 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
