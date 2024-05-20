“Breaking Points” Podcast Launches on Rumble

Rumble ramps up its position as the premier platform for politics with the addition of the popular news commentary podcast.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) and cloud services provider, today announced that the podcast “Breaking Points” is making Locals and Rumble its new subscription provider. The full show will be available to paying community members on Locals, Rumble’s subscription platform, where paying subscribers will have members-only access along with the ability to participate in weekly Q&A sessions. The new partnership will also feature exclusive “Breaking Points” content on Rumble, which will be available to the general public.

The launch of the podcast on Rumble and Locals with the new interactive format is expected to further bolster the podcast’s significant audience, which has amassed millions of fans on various platforms. Podcast listeners will continue to access the paywalled podcast on their platform of choice, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and segments of the show will continue to be available for free on multiple platforms.

“Rumble’s commitment to free speech makes it the ideal partner for our subscription business and expansion of content, where we can continue our mission of fearless, anti-establishment commentary and coverage of top headlines affecting Americans,” said Krystal Ball, co-host and co-creator of “Breaking Points” along with Saagar Enjeti. “As a program that consistently supports free speech across the ideological spectrum, we can trust that we will always have a voice without censorship or limits of expression,” she continued.

“Bold and fearless personalities covering politics have seen incredible success on our platform, which is a testament to our engaged users looking for alternatives to corporate media," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “With ‘Breaking Points’ joining Rumble and Locals, we are expecting even more rapid growth of the podcast as ‘Breaking Points’ continues to be a powerful voice on our free speech platform,” he added.

You can subscribe to the “Breaking Points” Rumble channel at rumble.com/c/BreakingPoints.

You can join the “Breaking Points” Locals community as a paying subscriber at breakingpoints.locals.com.

ABOUT “BREAKING POINTS”

Launched in 2021 and hosted by Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, the “Breaking Points” podcast provides fearless anti-establishment news and commentary from different sides of the political spectrum. The weekly news and politics podcast has a significant reach with 1.21 million YouTube subscribers.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

