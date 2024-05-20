Israel Electric Vehicle Market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 12.9 billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐄𝐕) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has shown substantial growth and is set to expand even further. Valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the market is projected to reach a remarkable 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, registering a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟐.𝟒𝟐% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The burgeoning market for electric vehicles in Israel is driven by a confluence of factors, including increased environmental awareness, supportive government policies, advancements in EV technology, and a growing infrastructure for electric vehicle charging. These elements are collectively accelerating the adoption of EVs in the region.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The Israel EV market was valued at US$ 3.0 billion in 2023.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: It is expected to soar to US$ 12.9 billion by 2032.
𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: The market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 52.42% from 2024 to 2032.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: The Israeli government has been proactive in promoting electric vehicles through subsidies, tax incentives, and investment in charging infrastructure.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Continuous improvements in battery technology, range, and overall vehicle performance have made EVs a more attractive option for consumers.
𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and the need to reduce carbon emissions are propelling the shift towards electric mobility.
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
The future of the electric vehicle market in Israel looks promising with significant opportunities for growth. As technology continues to evolve and infrastructure improves, the adoption rate of EVs is expected to rise sharply. Moreover, collaborations between automotive manufacturers and technology firms are likely to bring about innovative solutions, making electric vehicles more accessible and efficient.
Industry experts predict that with sustained efforts from all stakeholders, Israel is poised to become a significant player in the global electric vehicle market. The rapid expansion not only underscores the country's commitment to sustainable development but also highlights its potential as a hub for electric vehicle innovation and deployment.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
BYD
BMW AG
Geely
Tesla
Hyundai
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
By Type
Battery electric vehicle (BEV)
Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)
Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)
Autonomous Electric Vehicles
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Small
Medium
Large
SUVs
Small
Medium
Large
Light Commercial Vehicles
Pick-Up Trucks
Vans
By Charger
Normal
Fast
By Power Output
Less than 100 KW
100-250 KW
Above 250 KW
By Sales Channel
OEMs
Aftermarket
