Bitget's PoolX Welcomes Thetanuts Finance (NUTS) for Staking Potential

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, is excited to announce the latest addition to its PoolX staking platform: Thetanuts Finance's native token, NUTS. As Bitget continues to expand its PoolX offerings, users now have the opportunity to stake NUTS and potentially earn substantial rewards. This latest listing underscores Bitget's commitment to providing diverse and potentially profitable staking options for its users.

PoolX, Bitget's cutting-edge staking platform revolutionizing the crypto landscape, where rewards are distributed hourly based on staked amounts. Unlike most decentralized staking products, PoolX allows users to potentially earn popular tokens by staking stable and trusted cryptocurrencies like BGB and USDT. Since its debut on April 8, PoolX has launched over 15 additional projects. With an annual percentage rate (APR) ranging from 10% to 45%, users can potentially accumulate substantial earnings within the high upper staking limit.

Thetanuts Finance is a decentralized on-chain options protocol that has been making waves in the altcoin options space. Initially launched in September 2021 with Basic Vaults, Thetanuts Finance offered out-of-money (“OTM”) European cash-settled options to accredited market makers, potentially generating yields for users through option premiums. With the recent v3 upgrade, Thetanuts Finance has pivoted towards a more decentralized approach, focusing on altcoin options.

In April of this year, Thetanuts Finance successfully closed a $17 million funding round led by Polychain Capital, Hyperchain Capital, and Magnus Capital. This funding will be instrumental in forging new partnerships with layer 1 and layer 2 networks, liquidity providers, blockchain foundations, market makers, and exchanges. These partnerships are expected to enhance the liquidity and usability of the Thetanuts platform, driving further adoption and innovation in the altcoin options space.

The listing of NUTS on Bitget's PoolX staking platform represents a significant move for both Bitget and Thetanuts Finance. The listing not only enhances the staking options available to Bitget users but also supports Thetanuts Finance’s mission to innovate within the altcoin options space. As Bitget continues to expand its PoolX offerings, users can look forward to more opportunities to potentially earn substantial rewards by staking their favorite tokens.

For more information about the PoolX staking platform and the NUTS token listing, users can visit here.

