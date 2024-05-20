XXI Network to Expand into Fiat Currency Management with New Partnerships and Services

WIBS Xi XXI Dzilla Collaboration XXI Network for Money Transfer XXI Coin and XXI Network

XXI Network expands to manage fiat currencies, partnering with money exchangers and forex services, enhancing the WIBS App for unbanked and migrant workers.

LONDON, THE UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XXI Network, managed by XXI Coin and powered by the Xi Project, is entering a new phase that will extend its capabilities beyond cryptocurrency to include the management of fiat currencies. This strategic expansion, supported by partnerships with local money exchangers and foreign exchange services, aims to onboard fiat currencies to the network, offering seamless withdrawal options through these partners. This new development will be integrated into the WIBS App, built by WIBS International Ltd., and enhanced by the XXI Coin through collaboration with the Xi Project team.

A New Era for XXI Network

The XXI Network has been at the forefront of leveraging blockchain technology to serve the needs of unbanked and migrant workers. By integrating fiat currency management, the network aims to provide comprehensive financial infrastructure that is inclusive and accessible to everyone, regardless of their banking and social status. The expansion will enable users to conduct transactions in both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies seamlessly, providing a robust and social-friendly financial ecosystem.

Strategic Partnerships

The Xi Project team is currently negotiating with Dzilla Pte. Ltd., one of a leading blockchain media and wallet service provider, to handle not only XXI Coin but also stablecoins and fiat currency management. dzilla Media and dzilla Wallet are poised to become key components in this expanded network, ensuring secure and efficient management of digital and fiat assets.

These partnerships are crucial for broadening the scope of XXI Network’s services. By collaborating with local money exchangers and foreign exchange services, the network can offer users the ability to withdraw funds in their local currencies, making financial transactions more convenient and accessible.

Overcoming Challenges in the Cryptocurrency Space

Many cryptocurrency projects have struggled to meet public needs and practical application, particularly those of unbanked and migrant workers, due to network capacity issues and practical execution challenges. The XXI Network, with the support of WIBS International, is set to overcome these obstacles. By integrating fiat currency management, the network aims to provide a more comprehensive solution that addresses the real-world needs of its users.

The Xi Project is committed to demonstrating the full potential of blockchain technology. This expansion is a testament to the project’s dedication to creating a decentralized, inclusive financial system that serves the needs of all users.

Empowering Users with Decentralized Financial Services

While respected services like Wise, Western Union, and Xe provide valuable international transfer services, the Xi Project aims to take this a step further. The engine behind the Xi Project will offer decentralized, free access to international transfers, specifically targeting unbanked and migrant workers.

The Project Lead Andreas Krause says, “The WIBS App and dzilla Wallet will play pivotal roles in delivering these services, ensuring that users have reliable and secure access to their funds.”

Future Outlook

As the XXI Network continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing inclusive financial services. The integration of fiat currency management is a next milestone that will enhance the network’s capabilities and broaden its user base. With ongoing partnerships and technological advancements, the XXI Network is poised to set new standards in the financial industry.

About XXI Network

The XXI Network, managed by XXI Coin and powered by the Xi Project, is a pioneering blockchain network designed to provide inclusive financial services. By integrating cryptocurrency and fiat currency management, the network aims to create a versatile and accessible financial ecosystem for all users.

About WIBS International Ltd.

WIBS International Ltd. is the developer of the WIBS App, a comprehensive financial platform that integrates various financial services, including cryptocurrency and fiat currency management. The app is designed to provide users with a seamless and secure financial experience.

About Dzilla Pte. Ltd.

Dzilla Pte. Ltd. is a blockchain media and wallet service provider. Through its dzilla Media and dzilla Wallet services, the company aims to offer the quality information and secure and efficient management of digital and fiat assets management system, contributing to the broader adoption of blockchain technology.

