Nicole Robinson Appointed President of DataPath Inc.

David McDonald will transition to the role of Vice Chairman of DataPath Board of Directors.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that Nicole Robinson has been appointed as President of DataPath.



Ms. Robinson is an international satellite industry executive with a proven record in driving growth, managing global sales and operational teams, and deploying next-generation technology for the benefit of government and defense organizations, businesses and communities globally. She has served in key roles at Comtech Telecommunications, Ursa Space Systems, SES and General Dynamics.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicole Robinson as the President of DataPath,” said Adi Sfadia, Gilat Chief Executive Officer. “Under her exceptional leadership, we are confident that DataPath will enhance its offerings of superior solutions for the rapidly evolving satellite communication market, supporting Gilat’s strategy in the global defense sector. David McDonald will retire from his role as President of DataPath and transition to the role as Vice Chairman of DataPath Board of Directors. We would like to offer our deepest gratitude to David for his exceptional contributions and achievements in DataPath’s journey.”

Ms. Robinson holds an MBA from Liberty University and has successfully completed the prestigious Senior Executives in National and International Security program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, an accomplishment which reflects her dedication and expertise in the field of security.

Gilat acquired DataPath, a market leader in trusted communications for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military, and government sectors, in November 2023 in order to increase its presence in the growing defense market.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer

hagayk@gilat.com

EK Global IR

Ehud Helft, Managing Partner

ehud@ekgir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00b63ef4-16d2-4f03-92c7-5e9cfbe73536