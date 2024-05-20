The End of Charity Facebook Fundraising in Europe
The Meta's Fundraising features will be turned off on Facebook and Instagram in many countries soon. What does that mean for fundraising in Europe?
We are going out to all collectors in the European Union with our 100% free model, which has worked so well in Poland.”WROCłAW, POLAND, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As informed by Facebook Payments International Limited, "From July 1, 2024, fundraising tools will no longer be available on our platforms for any charities in the European Economic Area." This means that charitable organisations will no longer be able to collect donations using Meta's tools on Facebook or Instagram. This change, which follows the end of personal fundraising on Facebook and Instagram, has essentially ended the crowdfunding capabilities of leading social media platforms in Europe.
— Krzysztof Ilnicki, CTO and Vice President of 4fund.com
What should NGOs do in terms of Meta changes?
The latest update may come as a shock to many - NGOs and socially engaged Facebook and Instagram users. For a long time, these platforms offered interesting solutions for charity fundraising. Users of these platforms could create fundraisers on behalf of their favourite organisations. Nonprofits, on the other hand, could add a handy donation button to their profile.
However, as of July 2024, these options will no longer be available to charities in the European Economic Area. The alternative for NGOs is to start creating online fundraisers on a dedicated platform. The question remains "which crowdfunding platform to choose?
One of the most important aspects is that Meta's fundraising tool was free, so to replace it, organisations should look for a platform that also does not charge commissions. Which turns out not to be obvious. As Krzysztof Ilnicki, CTO and Vice President of 4fund.com (one of the free platforms) says - “We follow the crowdfunding business all over the world and have always been astonished by one simple fact – the 'players' in this sector, including the most recognizable ones, charge high commissions (from 5% to 15%).”
What is the impact of Meta changes on NGOs, their volunteers and supporters?
Organisers need to remember that Meta not only allowed NGOs to create fundraisers, but it was also an important tool for ordinary people to show their support for the organisers they care about by creating fundraisers on their behalf.
Meta was given a simple tool where users could easily create birthday or event fundraisers and quickly share them with their community without worrying about the money going directly to the chosen NGO. Replacing this is crucial for NGOs, unfortunately it can be complicated as not every crowdfunding platform has such features.
One of the international crowdfunding platforms - 4fund.com - has a unique option that allows anyone to raise money on behalf of any fundraiser (not just NGOs) - it is called Moneybox.
Anyone can create a Moneybox, share it with their community and see how much money they have raised together. All funds raised through the Moneybox go directly into the main fundraising account. This simple and fast solution doesn't even require verification! The organiser of the Moneybox can personalise it - add a title, description or thank you message, and even add links to some unique content.
What's more, just before July 2024, 4fund.com will launch a new solution - Fundraisers on Your Behalf, which will allow users to create not only Moneyboxes for campaigns, but also entirely new fundraisers, with the funds going directly to the organisation's account!
It is not only about replacing Meta fundraisers, it is about making online fundraising better!
To replace Meta's fundraising tool, NGOs need to find crowdfunding platforms that are free and have a feature that allows them to create fundraisers on behalf of organisations. But this change can be a great opportunity to make online fundraising even better. That's why it's a good idea to consider other features of crowdfunding platforms, such as secure, fast withdrawals, the ability to add buy-now offers and auctions, or features that help promote a fundraiser and make it more engaging for supporters.
Here you can find a table with a whole comparison of the most popular crowdfunding platforms (including fees, withdrawals, analytics tools, features for organisers and supporters and more).
