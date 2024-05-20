The End of Charity Facebook Fundraising in Europe

Collect for what you want. 100% Free. No fee! End of Charity Fundraising on Facebook and Instagram 4fund.com Logo

The Meta's Fundraising features will be turned off on Facebook and Instagram in many countries soon. What does that mean for fundraising in Europe?

We are going out to all collectors in the European Union with our 100% free model, which has worked so well in Poland.” — Krzysztof Ilnicki, CTO and Vice President of 4fund.com