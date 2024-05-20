Search and Rescue Drone Market is Estimated to be US$ 13.49 Billion with a CAGR of 13.6% by 2034

Search and Rescue Drones Equipped with Smart Sensors and Cameras Aiding in Effective Decision Making in Emergency Situations: Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global search and rescue drone market is evaluated at a size of US$ 3.76 billion in 2024 and is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2034, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its updated industry research report.Use of drones for various applications such as search and rescue, agriculture, surveying, military, and recreational is increasing at a high pace. The ease in use and effective in operational management is driving the adoption of drones. The role of drones in search and rescue operations is proving to be life-saving. The firefighting department widely uses search and rescue drones as they help them in strategic planning assistance. These search and rescue drones are also being very effective in disaster management.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7913 Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things, and smart sensors are boosting the working capabilities of search and rescue (SAR) drones. These technologies help to mitigate human error and leads to quick response. Onboard sensors and edge devices are aiding to obtain result faster. Smart drones with high speed, hyperspectral cameras and sensors, and long battery life are emerging as vital component in search and rescue operations.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global search and rescue drone market size is calculated to reach US$ 13.49 billion by 2034. The South Korea market is evaluated at US$ 253.3 million in 2024.Sales of search and rescue drones in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 3.35 billion by 2034. Demand for fixed wing drones is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.5% through 2034.“North America is the most profitable market for search and rescue drone suppliers due to their widespread application for military purposes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Higher Preference for Fixed Wing DronesDemand for fixed wing drones is gaining traction due to their ability to operate without no-human involvement. Fixed wing drones are widely employed for military and defense applications globally. The consumer application of fixed wing drones in photography and videography is also increasing. Other than that fixed wing drones are used for greenhouse gas emission monitoring, wildlife research and conservation, and agriculture purposes.These drones are largely employed due to their high durability and low operating cost. For inspection operations, fixed wing drones equipped with LiDAR sensors are highly used due to their advanced sensing, monitoring, and laser technology.Country-wise AnalysisEmergency service providers play a crucial role in emergency rescue and medical services. These providers offer medical assistance and services at accident sites and become highly active during situations such as wars and natural disasters.To be prepared for any emergency, these service providers must maintain a stock of essential equipment, including search and rescue drones. Coordination between emergency medical services and fire rescue services is essential to deliver the most effective drone rescue operations for victims and patients.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeRecent advancements in sensor technology are enabling drones to fly farther and higher, providing clearer views of hard-to-reach areas. Manufacturers are integrating advanced cameras and additional sensors, enhancing their capability to gather comprehensive data on potential victims and hazards.According to Fact.MR, search and rescue teams are increasingly relying on these versatile and life-saving devices as drone technology progresses. Key players in the search and rescue drone market are achieving significant profits through continuous innovation. Furthermore, market participants are developing autonomous technologies to minimize human errors and incorporating state-of-the-art sensors and cameras to improve operational efficiency.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Firefighting Drone Inspection Market : The global firefighting drone inspection market will reach a valuation of US$ 596.6 million in 2023 and expected to progress at a CAGR of 17.1% to reach US$ 2,892.6 million by the end of 2033. In 2023, the global drone market is accounted for US$ 33.6 billion out of which the global drone services market is estimated to be valued around US$ 6.6 billion.