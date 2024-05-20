ACX1 MUSIC PRESENTS THEIR FREE MUSIC LAUNCH EVENT AT ACX1 STUDIOS IN ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ON 5/26 FROM 10AM-7PM
This Memorial Day Weekend, ACX1 Music Brings Over 40 Artists, Comedians, & DJs to a Free Party on the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk
We are excited to help bring the music industry to Atlantic City and create a shift into a city that's thriving with entertainment and culture.”ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACX1 Music will host a free family friendly music launch party Memorial Day Weekend on May 26th (Sunday) at ACX1 Studios on the Entertainment Pier at Caesars in Atlantic City, NJ from 10am until 7pm. It will be broadcast live on Splash 98.5 (splash985fm.com). The event will feature performances from over 40 artists including Pretty Poison (“Catch Me I’m Falling)”, Chill Rob G (“I Got The Power”), Gina Thompson (“The Things That You Do”), Dinco D from Leaders of the New School (“Scenerio”), Fantom of the Beat (Haas G from The UMCs), Mikey D (“Main Source), MC Delite (“Stetsasonic”), Kenny Whitehead (Whitehead Bros.), Sasha Anne, RiverX Music, Ny’Aira, Jerkmoney Stacks, Melissa Bonilla, Camille K, and many others. The event will be hosted by comedian Petey Rancel and DJ One Spinn.
“We are excited to help bring the music industry to Atlantic City” says Co-Founder and Chief Music Officer of ACX1 Studios Rob Schwartz. “By bringing the missing elements that artists need to be successful in entertainment to a city that rich in music cultures, we will definitely bring a change, not only to Atlantic City, but to the industry as a whole”. The first element is Splash 98.5 which is currently online and prepping their FM launch. The station is ran by program director Dan Mathews and co-owner Henry Vargas. The music studio, sync licensing/music supervision department, and ACX1 Music Distribution are soon to follow. Rob Schwartz continues by saying “One of our most important elements will be our ACX101 weekly seminar/panels which will feature speakers from major labels, DSPs, PROs, and other major music organizations and companies."
This free event will feature many giveaways from some of our sponsors including The MLC, DPA Microphones, The Hype Magazine, eSports Innovation Center, DJX, DJ Life Magazine, The Simpson Restaurant & Bar, Pepsi of Hudson Valley, Laff House AC, Goodtunes, MusicSups.com, Opulent Studios, and the Artist Playground. ACX1 Music label sponsors include FantoMusic, Tazmania Records, RiverX Music, Royal Court Records, and Jerk Money Music. It will also feature legendary DJs like DJ Jay-Ski, DJ Bad Boy Richie Rich, The Untouchable DJs (with Grammy winning BabyPaul), plus local AC DJs Weekday Underground Artists.
Other artists include FantoMusic (Katherine Swain, Scritchmatic, & Young Soulo), Sarah Gao (from Montreal, Canada), Judah Priest, OthaWurld Muzik Group, Serene Salinas, RHYMRCKA, RayZa, Vaultt Music, DaNya the OG, Fire Nation Flamez, Neda Zehra, Supreem Da Rezarekta’, J Hop, Shimmer Johnson (from Montreal, Canada), Melody Rose, Callum, Danny McKendrick, Brady Astorga, Frankie Tucci, and The 80’s Crush Band. Also there will be performances sponsored by the Legendary Laff House AC by Nate The Landlord, Ms. Darkchild, and Malcolm Hill.
