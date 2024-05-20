Satellite imagery to help aerial firefighters find usable watersources

A continent-wide image of Australia overlayed with approximately 300,000 waterbodies of the DEA Waterbodies product. Thick blue outlines indicate areas where water has been observed at least some of the time over the last 30 years (DEA Maps).

Satellite imagery tells us that there are over 300,000 waterbodies across Australia – but was any water in them recently? The Australasian Fire and Emergency Services Authorities Council (AFAC) asked Geoscience Australia this question in 2023 and the answer has arrived in the latest version of DEA Waterbodies, which now includes improvements to help support emergency managers Australia-wide. DEA Waterbodies uses satellite data collected since 1987 to show changes in the estimated wet surface area of Australian lakes and dams. Since its initial release in 2019, it has been used by farmers and environmental managers to understand how waterbodies in their areas have changed in the last three decades.

When AFAC learned about DEA Waterbodies, they were excited to find a tool that could potentially help aerial firefighters understand where water was available on the ground, however, they needed more detail – such as how up to date the information was – before being able to confidently use it in their operations.

Bex Dunn is an Earth Observation scientist and the project lead for DEA Waterbodies.

“As part of a collaborative project between AFAC, Natural Hazards Research Australia (NHRA) and FrontierSI, we learned that emergency managers wanted clearer and more reliable information about our satellite data on water to make it more useful in pre-season and pre-flight planning.

“We improved our data to clarify when the satellites had last seen water, and when the last satellite passed over the waterbody, as well as to provide an estimated wet surface area of each waterbody from the most recent satellite observation. These updates will help support aerial firefighters in understanding the currency and distribution of surface water across Australia when planning emergency responses,” she said.