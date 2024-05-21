Rooter Team Offers Free Plumbing Inspection and Camera Inspection for New Home Buyers
From June 2024 through November 2024, the Toronto plumbing company is providing a free plumbing inspection and camera inspection.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, Canada – May 15, 2024 – Rooter Team is giving new home buyers an offer that is too good to resist. From June 2024 through November 2024, the Toronto plumbing company is providing a free plumbing inspection and camera inspection. The Toronto plumber explains that these free services can end up saving home buyers thousands of dollars in plumbing repairs.
A home’s plumbing is an intricate system of pipes, valves, and faucets that deliver clean water to the home while removing sewage. When a problem occurs, it can impact any area of the system. Often, by the time the homeowner realizes there is something wrong, more damage has occurred.
The plumbers from Rooter Team urge new home buyers to take steps to protect their plumbing systems. A slow-moving drain or toilet might not seem like a big deal. Over time, clogs grow bigger, leading to burst pipes, backed-up sewage, and potential flooding.
During the free inspection, Rooter Team will implement a variety of special tools to detect plumbing problems on the surface or out of sight. Some plumbing issues such as deteriorating pipes, improper installation, leaky fittings, and dripping faucets are easy to spot. Plumbers look for these types of early trouble during a plumbing inspection.
Other plumbing issues are not as easy to find. When obstructions like tree roots, broken tiles, or rusty broken pipes cause problems, the plumber can't find the damaged area with the naked eye. A camera inspection allows the Toronto plumber to view the length of the pipe with minimal mess.
Rooter Team advises home buyers to take advantage of these free inspections as early as possible. Taking care of minor problems now can save them a lot of money and unnecessary headaches.
The company has provided top-rated service to the Greater Toronto Area for over 20 years. Plumbing service areas include:
• Toronto
• Mississauga
• Brampton
• Etobicoke
• Hamilton
• Oakville
• Oshawa
• East York
• Pickering
The free plumbing inspection and camera inspection are great reasons for new home buyers to hire Rooter Team. Another is that the company has a team of qualified plumbers that homeowners can rely on.
Rooter Team is a Toronto-based company of experienced, licensed, insured plumbers. Their services are available 24/7, and they don’t charge extra for off times or overtime. The Toronto plumber offers convenient appointments. They will show up when the homeowner needs them and stay until the problem is fixed at no additional cost.
