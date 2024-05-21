Thailand Gears Up for THECA 2024 as A Hub for PCB and PCBA Innovation.
Thai SME delegation, led by Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) and Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA), visits KCE Electronics factory to explore opportunities in the PCB industry and strengthen the supply chain.
THECA was honored to host dignitaries from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, alongside Digital Economic Promotion Agency, Thailand (DEPA) to discuss tech industry collaborations between Thailand and the Netherlands.
Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA), from July 24-26 at Bangkok, showcases cutting-edge PCB and PCBA technologies, leading global electronics innovation.BANGNA, BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positioned at the forefront of global electronics innovation, Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA) 2024 is primed to catalyze groundbreaking advancements in the electronics manufacturing industry. Scheduled for July 24 to 26, 2024, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Bangna, Bangkok, THECA serves as a pivotal platform for unveiling cutting-edge technologies in Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs).
The global PCB market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to reach $86.17 billion by 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026. High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCBs, known for their superior electrical performance, are leading this surge with a forecasted CAGR of 11.1%, reflecting the industry’s shift towards more sophisticated circuitry in compact formats. Additionally, the flexibility and adaptability of Flexible PCBs are catering to the burgeoning demands of wearable technology, smart devices, and medical electronics, with their market expected to climb to $15.29 billion by 2026.
Mr. Pitharn Ongkosit, President of the Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA) underscored that APAC continues to dominate global PCB production, with China alone accounting for 50% of worldwide output and Thailand becoming for the second largest PCB/PCBA producer in APAC. The region's robust manufacturing infrastructure and favorable government policies are attracting substantial foreign investments and fostering technological partnerships, further solidifying its status as a global manufacturing powerhouse.
By hosting THECA 2024, Thailand is set to showcase its strategic initiatives and technological capabilities, aiming to attract global players and stimulate further growth in the PCB and PCBA sectors. The trade show will feature exhibitions from top international suppliers, dynamic workshops, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaborations and innovations.
THECA’s Hosted Buyer Program is strategically designed to enhance global trade relations and facilitate direct access to Asia’s thriving electronics manufacturing scene. This exclusive initiative offers top-level potential buyers personalized business matchmaking services with exhibitors, focusing on one-on-one meetings to maximize networking and deal-making opportunities.
Key Features of the Hosted Buyer Program:
- Targeted Connections: Connect with local and international suppliers tailored to your business needs.
- Pre-scheduled Meetings: Plan all your meetings in advance with our online scheduling tool, maximizing your time at the event.
- Exclusive Benefits: Qualified buyers will receive complimentary accommodations, access to special networking events, and transport services between the airport, hotel, and event venue.
- Dedicated Support: Enjoy the comfort of a dedicated meeting space and the support of our team to ensure a smooth and productive experience.
Eligibility and Benefits:
- Industries Covered: The program is open to buyers from diverse sectors such as Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, and more.
- Complimentary Services: Eligible buyers will enjoy benefits like hotel accommodations for the duration of the trade show, exclusive access to lounges, and special luncheons.
- Efficient Networking: Facilitated meetings in a business-friendly environment ensure that you make the most out of your participation.
How to Apply:
Participants interested in the Hosted Buyer Program must apply through our online platform. Applications will be reviewed based on the buyer’s purchasing authority, market influence, and relevance to the exhibiting sectors.
Register for the Hosted Buyer Program:
Enhance your business by joining this premier buyer initiative at THECA 2024. For more details and to register, please visit the Hosted Buyer Program Registration.
By fostering an environment conducive to business development and innovation, THECA’s Hosted Buyer Program aims to connect the electronics industry’s key players and decision-makers, driving forward global collaborations and business success.
Additionally THECA will host a series of international academic conferences and workshops covering a variety of topics, including market trends and smart manufacturing technologies integrated with artificial intelligence. These sessions are designed to facilitate knowledge exchange and networking among entrepreneurs and innovators in the electronic circuit board industry.
Global Participation at THECA 2024, poised to emerge as the epicenter of global innovation, is drawing significant attention and participation from across the globe. With over 3,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors already pre-registered from various corners of the world, the event's broad appeal is unmistakable. The diversity in participant demographics is striking: 60% of visitors and 50% of exhibitors originate from Asia, underlining robust regional engagement. Following closely, Europe accounts for 20% of visitors and 25% of exhibitors, while North America contributes 10% of visitors and 15% of exhibitors. The remaining 10% of visitors and exhibitors represent diverse regions worldwide. This rich tapestry of global representation underscores THECA's pivotal role as a premier platform for catalyzing innovation and fostering invaluable international business relationships within the PCB, PCBA and EMS manufacturing sectors.
The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), in collaboration with the Thailand Printed Circuit Association and the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association, invite industry stakeholders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts to join us at THECA 2024 to experience firsthand the transformative potential of the latest advancements in PCB and PCBA technologies. Register now to secure your participation and connect with global leaders in the electronics industry at THECA Visitor Registration.
Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA) 2024 represents a strategic platform for showcasing global innovations and fostering economic growth through technological advancements in the electronics sector. For more details about the event and to explore partnership opportunities, please visit THECA Website.
Sarawut Burapapat
Market-Comms Co.,Ltd
+66 2 575 2415
email us here
THAILAND ELECTRONICS CIRCUIT ASIA :THECA 2024, July 24-26 at BITEC Bangna, Bangkok Thailand