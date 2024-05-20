Cold Brew Coffee Market Growth Expected to See Next Level: Nestle, HighBrewCoffee, The Coca-Cola
Cold Brew Coffee Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects
A Latest Study Released by HTF MI on the Global Cold Brew Coffee Market covers key business segments and wide-scope geographies to get deep-dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Cold Brew Coffee market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2019 to 2024E and forecast till 2030*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), HighBrewCoffee (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Starbucks (United States), Califia Farms (United States), JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg), Kohana Coffee (United States), Rise Brewing Co. (United States), Sleepy Owl (India), Heartland Food Product Groups (United States), KitchenAid (United States), County Line (United States), Primula (United States).
— Nidhi Bhawsar
The Global Cold Brew Coffee market is to witness a CAGR of 15 during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Cold Brew Coffee market size is estimated to increase by USD 4 Billion at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2030. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.5 Billion.
Definition
Cold brew coffee refers to a brewing method where coffee grounds are steeped in cold or room temperature water for an extended period, typically 12 to 24 hours, resulting in a smooth, less acidic coffee concentrate. It is served chilled or over ice and has gained popularity for its unique flavor profile and perceived health benefits.
Cold Brew Coffee
Basic Segmentation Details
Cold Brew Coffee Comprehensive Study by Type (Arabica, Robusta, Others), Application (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Coffee Shops, Specialty Coffee Shops, Retail Stores, Online Retail, Others), Caffeine Content (Regular, Decaffeinated) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2030
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview
Competitive Landscape:
Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), HighBrewCoffee (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Starbucks (United States), Califia Farms (United States), JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg), Kohana Coffee (United States), Rise Brewing Co. (United States), Sleepy Owl (India), Heartland Food Product Groups (United States), KitchenAid (United States), County Line (United States), Primula (United States)
Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users
• Cold Brew Coffee Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Arabica, Robusta, Others] (Historical & Forecast)
• Cold Brew Coffee Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Coffee Shops, Specialty Coffee Shops, Retail Stores, Online Retail, Others] (Historical & Forecast)
• Cold Brew Coffee Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)
• Cold Brew Coffee Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)
• Cold Brew Coffee Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)
To comprehend Global Cold Brew Coffee market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Cold Brew Coffee market is analysed across major global regions. HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Cold Brew Coffee market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period.
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.
Browse for Full Report at @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-cold-brew-coffee-market
