Lucine Aghajanyan of LT Global Practice Management Joins Esteemed Panel at Dallas Bar Association Event
The event was a great opportunity to share some of the best practices and innovative solutions I've been successfully implementing for my clients with other law firm owners in the area.”MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LT Global Practice Management is proud to announce that its owner and founder, Lucine Aghajanyan, was a distinguished guest panelist at the recent discussion hosted by the Dallas Bar Association. Held in downtown Dallas, the event titled "Best Law Firm Management Practices and Solutions for 2024" featured insights from industry leaders on accelerating growth for immigration law firms.
— Lucine Aghajanyan
Lucine was joined by Monica Lira Bravo and Robert Wallace Armstrong Jr., esteemed professionals known for their contributions to the legal community. The discussion revolved around crucial topics, including effective management strategies, leveraging technology, and the importance of hiring the right personnel to ensure success in the legal industry.
“The event was a great opportunity to share some of the best practices and innovative solutions I've been successfully implementing for my clients with other law firm owners in the area,” said Lucine Aghajanyan.
The panel also addressed the need for law firms to be adaptable and proactive in response to changes in legislation and client expectations. Harnessing the power of digital marketing and social media was highlighted as crucial for expanding client bases and enhancing brand visibility.
Lucine Aghajanyan's participation in this event underscores LT Global Practice Management's commitment to the forefront of innovation in legal practice management. With a focus on providing high-quality services and fostering growth, LT Global Practice Management continues to set benchmarks for excellence in the legal community.
LT Global Practice Management (“LT Global”) combines its professional team's proven expertise to significantly increase law firms' profitability while maintaining the highest level of client service. The company offers a full range of practice management services, including business development, financial management, marketing, technology solutions, and administrative support.
LT Global is a certified MyCase consultant who assists law firms in adopting and implementing the latest legal software. This ensures that lawyers can spend less time on administrative tasks and focus more on practicing law.
Their marketing consulting services are designed to help the law firm's ideal clients find them online. This includes legal intake processes, social media management, search engine optimization, and website design to enhance online presence, attract potential clients and close them effectively.
Lucine’s participation in the Dallas Bar Association panel reaffirms LT Global's commitment to advancing the field of law firm management through thought leadership and expert insights.
For more information about LT Global Practice Management and its services, please visit https://mypracticemakesmillions.com/ or contact them at 833-NEED-LTG.
Gloria Dewar
LT Global Practice Management
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube