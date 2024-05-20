Shane Krauser Featured Instructor for Gun Safety Course
Shane Krauser is an experienced violent crimes prosecutor, adjunct professor of criminal law, and firearms instructor.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Krauser, a former gang/homicide prosecutor, is headed to Mesa, Arizona to teach his highly-acclaimed use of force firearms course on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
The course covers a number of topics, including the legal use of force, stress inoculation, and understanding the process and potential consequences of being involved in a lethal confrontation.
The course is interactive with Krauser leading students through numerous simulations around the use of force, and it promises to be “the most invigorating four hours of your life.”
“So often,” says Shane Krauser, “sincere people in the firearms space place excessive emphasis on range time. The reality is that shooting at a non-moving target has little to do with self defense. Bad guys don’t stand still. This course is designed to take a person through multiple scenarios with live actors and, in turn, engage in a rather intense, yet educational and empowering, environment.”
Shane Krauser, a former police academy instructor, has taught and trained others on self defense all over the United States, and his course is in high demand.
The four-hour course is free of charge, and lunch is provided. There will also be educational materials available for purchase to enhance the attendee’s experience.
In addition, this course qualifies for Arizona’s concealed weapon permit (CCW). If one wishes to acquire the permit, the fee of $40 is due at the completion of the course. The Department of Public Safety will review the application and send the permit.
Rob Owens will assist Krauser with this training. Owens has over 25 years of law enforcement experience and has been a law enforcement instructor since 2005. Owens is a current Arizona POST Firearms Instructor as well as an NRA certified instructor.
“After completing this course, you'll be better equipped to make the decisions necessary pertaining to the use of force. Whether you are just considering owning a weapon or are a seasoned professional, there is little question you’ll benefit greatly. This is, without question, one of the best self-defense courses offered," said Owens.
Scott Blake, a constable for the Hassayampa Precinct in Maricopa County (AZ), is working to bring Krauser in to train constables throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. Blake noted that Krauser’s course is “the best use of force training course I’ve ever attended.”
There will be no live firearms or ammunition permitted during this event. All weapons used will be simulated (hard plastic with no moveable parts), which will be provided to participants.
Shane Krauser taught at the collegiate level for over a decade and developed this course as a result of the demand of his students.
“While teaching at the collegiate level,” said Krauser, “I would teach the use of force justification portion of the criminal law course in a highly-interactive way. The students, most of whom had little exposure to weapons, fell in love with the experience and the process. My students asked when I would offer such an opportunity to the public, and the idea was born.”
The course is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Burke Basic School at 131 E. Southern Avenue in Mesa, Arizona. The course is sponsored by U.S. Law Shield and United Patriots AZ.
Attendees should register at freeamerica.ticketleap.com/2am
Information about future courses can be found at ShaneKrauser.com.
For media inquiries, contact Don Dickinson at 602.327.1375 or email Contact@ShaneKrauser.com.
Website: https://shanekrauser.com/
https://facebook.com/ShaneKrauser
https://twitter.com/ShaneKrauser
https://instagram.com/Shane.Krauser
https://linkedin.com/in/ShaneKrauser
United Patriots AZ
Don Dickinson
+1 602-327-1375
Contact@ShaneKrauser.com