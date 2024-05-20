Kismet Pros Dallas Home Cleaning Service Offers Free Cleaning to Cancer Patients In Dallas, Texas
Kismet Pros Dallas Home Cleaning Service partners with Cleaning For A Reason to offer free house cleaning to cancer patients In Dallas, TexasDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fight against cancer is a long, exhausting and expensive journey for people affected. This deadly disease has left many families in abject poverty, where affording basic services like house cleaning is impossible. Thankfully, some well meaning organisations have taken it upon themselves to alleviate the burden of keeping a clean home for cancer patients. They do this through forming partnerships with reputable Home Cleaning Services in Dallas.
One of such partnerships is the one between Kismet Pros and Cleaning For A reason organization. Through this partnership, Kismet Pros is able to do its part in ensuring cancer patients in Dallas live in a clean environment.
With a mission to ensure every home in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex gets access to quality cleaning service without breaking the bank. Kismet Pros has stayed true to this mission. This award winning home cleaning company has tailored its services to cater to those who are tired of false promises made by cleaning agencies. Their cleaners are well trained to deliver custom fitted cleaning services that actually solve a problem. Speaking more on this, the Spokesperson of the company Maya said;
“One thing we pride ourselves on at Kismet Pros is that we don't just take the money and do the bare minimum. We make sure our cleaners understand the importance of: personalization, empathy, being proactively helpful, speed and finally asking for feedback. The knowledge of these customers' service delivery has earned us numerous positive reviews from our clients. At Kismet Pros, no matter how complicated your cleaning needs are, as long as it is part of our service offering, you can always count on us to deliver.”
Speaking further on their partnership with the Cleaning For A Reason organization. Maya has this to say:
“Kismet Pros offers a beacon of hope and assistance. Through compassionate cleaning services, the company strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing adversity. As part of this commitment, Kismet Pros will provide free cleaning services to cancer patients with a minimum of two patients per month.”
When it comes to hiring a cleaning company, most people make the mistake of choosing the first company that shows up on their browsers. This is a bad approach to hiring cleaning services. The first factor you need to consider is the type of service you need. Then, use that information to select a company offering such.
Kismet Pros offers numerous services. However, the most popular ones include Moving-in and Move-out services, Premium cleaning services, and Routine Cleaning service. Therefore, anyone in need of any of these services in Dallas, Texas should not hesitate to reach out to them.
The cleaners at Kismet Pros are also well equipped with the state of the art cleaning tools and eco-friendly products. This enables them to deliver the best cleaning without compromising the environment or their clients health.
Potential customers can learn more about Kismet Pros Dallas home Cleaning Service by visiting their website or their office at 425 Westpark way suite 202 Euless, Texas 76040. A company representative is always reachable at (945) 444-7945 for inquiries or service order placements. You can also send an email to service@kismetpros.com.
Maya Flores
Kismet Pros
service@kismetpros.com
