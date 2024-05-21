Author Tante Williams’ New Book Legacy Living- Leave a Positive Mark
Legacy Living—Live It, Love It, Leave It is a roadmap to help readers identify their life’s purpose and accomplish their life’s mission.
Leaving a Legacy changed my perspective on leaving a mark. Leaving a legacy is who you are, not what people say or hear about you. A must-read for everyone who wants to make a difference.”OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book helps establish a starting point for preparing a living legacy. Already on the journey? Tante's book will further provide ideas to help fine-tune a plan.
— Micheal Williams, Former NBA Player
Most people have not considered what they want to leave behind for future generations or what legacy they will be remembered by. Positive legacies don’t just happen by accident; they are planned, executed, lived, shaped, communicated, sharpened, experienced, manifested, and polished. No matter the age, young or old, The reader can start thinking about how to bless others. Every new breath makes the opportunity to leave a positive mark reachable.
In Legacy Living, readers will discover how building out a legacy can elevate their joy and happiness and provide a sense of belonging and self-worth. Read about how some legacies were born and how they have improved the lives of others. The strength of legacy knowledge will be tested in her book, and provide the necessary keys to ensuring that heirs gain a positive gift they can build on generation after generation. The book will also lay the foundation for creating the reader’s own legacy. If they have already started, there are tools to advance their chosen life legacy plan.
For more information about Tante Williams and her book, please visit legacylivingwithtante.com.
About the Author:
Tante Williams, the author of Legacy Living-Live It, Love It, Leave It, is not just a legacy living expert. She's a storyteller who has walked the path she's guiding you on. From her days as a TV/newspaper journalist to her current role as an award-winning biotech professional, Tante has always possessed the drive to empower and lift others through enlightenment and storytelling. She is a certified life coach specializing in legacy planning and holds certifications in Estate Planning, Financial Planning for Families, Discover Your Purpose Workshops and Positive Psychology. Her philosophy of servant leadership has moved her to edify others by encouraging families to use past inheritances as fuel to direct, protect, and inspire future generations.
For more information or to request an interview, you can contact Tante through her website: legacylivingwithTante.com
Tim Synan
HigherLife Publishing & Marketing
+1 407-563-4806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram