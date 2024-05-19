Governor Hochul Honored at Civic Reception

Governor Kathy Hochul today was honored at a civic reception by the Kerry County Council in Ireland. Governor Hochul is New York's first Irish American governor in nearly four decades, and her grandparents immigrated to America from County Kerry.

Governor Hochul's visit to Ireland has been focused on economic development. In Dublin, the Governor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a new partnership between Empire State Development, the Guinness Enterprise Centre and Furthr to grow entrepreneurship and innovation opportunities in New York and Ireland. The Governor also announced that County Kerry-based manufacturing company Niacet will make a $50 million investment in Niagara Falls to bolster New York's semiconductor supply chain.

PHOTOS of the reception are available on the Governor's Flickr page.