Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes Awards $180,000 in Scholarships at 2024 Banquet
Inspiring the Next Generation of Builders with Generous Scholarships and Community Support.
The commitment and enthusiasm shown by these young individuals give us hope for the future of our industry. It is our honor to support them as they embark on their careers.”BLUE RIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCaysville, GA, May 19, 2024 – The Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes proudly announces the awarding of $180,000 in scholarships to 18 deserving students at its annual scholarship banquet held on May 3, 2024, at Tooney's Music Venue in McCaysville, GA. The scholarships, each worth $10,000, are part of the 'Future of Our Trades' Scholarship Foundation, which supports students pursuing careers in the construction field.
Inspired by the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, the Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes has awarded a total of $590,000 in scholarships in just its first 6 years, reinforcing its commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled tradespeople. This year’s scholarship recipients include:
• Copper Basin High School: Landon Allen
• Fannin County High School: Bryce Burnette, Emmaline Cochran, Ethan Conner, Jack Hyatt, Jamison Pressley, Olivia Temples, Noah Turner
• Gilmer High School: Carder Farist, Pascual Escobar-Perez, Olivia Shull
• Murphy High School: Daniel Garcia
• Pickens High School: Mack Phillips, Miguel Salto
• Union County High School: Colten Chastain, Van Marevka, Hayden Shadden, Noel Taylor
These students were supported by their dedicated teachers, including Amber Grabowski and Jamie English from Copper Basin High School, Terry Flowers from Fannin County High School, BJ Chancey from Gilmer High School, Dennis Wilson from Pickens High School, and Charley Cattanach from Union County High School.
In an unexpected and heartwarming turn of events, attendees at the banquet spontaneously stood up to donate an additional $1,000 each to the scholarship recipients, adding another $18,000 to the total funds awarded.
Keith Sumner, builder and founder of the Parade of Homes, expressed his admiration, stating, "The commitment and enthusiasm shown by these young individuals give us hope for the future of our industry. It is our honor to support them as they embark on their careers."
The Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes, scheduled for October 18-20, 2024, is more than just an event; it is a community initiative dedicated to nurturing the next generation of builders. Proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations from the parade go directly towards funding future scholarships. A highlight of the event is the 'Scholarship House,' a home built and sold during the parade, with proceeds benefiting the scholarship foundation.
Marc Nicholson, a builder and board member stated, "The Scholarship House is a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together as a community. Each year, the proceeds help more students reach their educational goals."
Dionne Ryff, Executive Director of the Parade of Homes, extended heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors and donors, saying, "Your contributions are not just an investment in education but in the future of the construction industry and our community."
For more information about the Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes and to support the scholarship foundation, please visit www.blueridgeparadeofhomes.com.
About Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes
The Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes is an annual event showcasing the finest homes in the region while supporting education and career development in the construction trades through its 'Future of Our Trades' Scholarship Foundation.
Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes Scholarship Foundation