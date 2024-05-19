Empowering Education: The Expert Educator Exchange Conference Announces Keynote Speakers
Actionable Innovations Global announces keynote speakers for the Expert Educator Exchange, a virtual summit for education professionals.NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actionable Innovations Global is excited to announce the lineup of keynote speakers for the upcoming Expert Educator Exchange conference, a dynamic virtual summit designed to empower education consultants, edupreneurs, association leaders, and professionals in the education field. The conference will be held online on June 19-20, 2024, featuring both live and pre-recorded asynchronous sessions to ensure global participation.
Keynote Speakers:
1. Susan Bearden
CEO, Bearden Education Technology Consulting
Susan M. Bearden, CETL, co-authored the 2024 National Educational Technology Plan from the U.S. Department of Education and facilitated the Technical Working Group that shaped the NETP recommendations. With a wealth of experience in education technology, she has served in various leadership roles and authored the book Digital Citizenship: A Community-Based Approach.
2. Suzie Boss
Author and Education Consultant
Suzie Boss focuses on the power of teaching, learning, and storytelling to transform communities. She has authored a dozen books, including Redefining Student Success: Building a New Vision to Transform Leading, Teaching, and Learning, and has worked with educators globally to implement real-world project-based learning.
3. Kim Cofino
CEO and Founder Eduro Learning
Kim Cofino has extensive experience in international schools and is a competitive powerlifter. She supports educators and schools in developing successful instructional coaching programs and is the host of the #coachbetter podcast. Learn more at Eduro Learning.
4. Sylvia Libow Martinez
Author
Sylvia Libow Martinez, co-author of Invent to Learn: Making, Tinkering, and Engineering in the Classroom, advocates for using modern technology for learning. She is the president of Constructing Modern Knowledge Press and principal advisor to the NSF-funded FabLearn Fellows program at Columbia University.
5. Dr. Kecia Ray
CEO, K20Connect LLC
Dr. Kecia Ray is an award-winning administrator recognized by Harvard University and the U.S. Department of Education. She has consulted with major school districts to pivot to blended learning and leads K20Connect, a community forum and consulting network.
6. Nicole Tucker-Smith
Founder & CEO, Lessoncast
Nicole Tucker-Smith helps schools implement professional learning initiatives focused on inclusive teaching and equity. She co-authored Supercharge Your Professional Learning and is an international presenter on Universal Design for Learning.
7. Don Buckley
Consultant
Don Buckley is a design thinking expert and has transformed learning spaces and educational resources to serve teachers and students better. He co-founded Tools at Schools and teaches a graduate course at Columbia Teacher's College in Educational Technology.
8. Dr. Will Deyamport
Instructional Coach, Author, and Consultant
Dr. Will Deyamport, III, Ed.D., specializes in helping educators go digital. He hosts The Dr. Will Show Podcast and authored The Edupreneur: Your Blueprint To Jumpstart And Scale Your Education Business. His documentary, The Edupreneur: Making the Impact and the Income, explores the successes of K-12 education consultants.
The Expert Educator Exchange conference is your gateway to sharing innovative strategies, forging connections, and elevating your educational consultancy game.
About Actionable Innovations Global:
At Actionable Innovations Global, we champion professional generosity. We recognize that our shared efforts in knowledge exchange, collaboration, and mutual support can significantly elevate educational outcomes and enrich the lives of young people.
For more information, visit https://ringcentr.al/3IYl4Tx or contact us at admin@actionableinnovations.global.
Lucy Gray
Actionable Innovations Global
+1 7733077880
lucy@actionableinnovations.global
