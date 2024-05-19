SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes Home From Deployment USS Carney

Good morning, everyone! What a wonderful morning it is for all of the family members and friends with us today. I am honored to say to the proud Sailors on USS Carney: welcome home and well done!

The Carney Team performed above and beyond the call of duty during their eight-month deployment.

Carney operated in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, ensuring regional stability and the free flow of maritime commerce.

Our Navy-Marine Corps Team maintains maritime safety, security, and global stability, and we remain committed to preserving freedom of navigation in international waters. The ongoing conflict in the Red Sea is unprecedented, and our response and defense of international maritime shipping lanes is anything but commonplace.

While deployed, USS Carney conducted 51 engagements—successfully engaging Houthi-launched weapons, including land attack cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and unmanned systems.

Carney also conducted two defensive strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, destroying 20 targets, and successfully destroying one Iranian-launched medium-range ballistic missile.

Carney was deployed forward, deterring our adversaries, protecting our national interests, defending the rules-based international order, and promoting peace. And so, it is my pleasure now to present the Navy Unit Commendation to USS Carney for outstanding performance in action against terrorist forces.

Through their bold and courageous actions, the Carney Team promoted regional stability. They protected vital global commerce, defended key allies and partners, deterred aggression, and forged partnerships founded on trust and unity of effort against violations of international law.

I, and all Americans, are immensely proud of these Carney Sailors. They represent the best of the Department of the Navy and indeed our Nation. We need more young people like them to answer our Nation’s Call to Maritime Service.

I also recognize that their service is only possible through the support provided by the military families—the foundation of our Armed Forces. Thank you, to all of you here today, for your unwavering support, love, and encouragement for your Carney Sailor and the Navy.

And to the Sailors and families of USS Carney—on behalf of the Department of the Navy—thank you for your service, sacrifice, and support of our great Nation.

Welcome home!