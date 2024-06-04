Triple G Ventures Partners with Revelator as CMO to Transform Digital Rights Management in Music Industry
Collaboration Aims to Enhance Efficiency and Transparency in Managing Digital Music Rights and Royalties
This partnership will bring advanced solutions to the music industry, simplifying the complexities of digital rights management and distribution”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures, a global business growth accelerator and consultancy, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Revelator, a leading provider of digital rights management solutions for the music industry. As the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Revelator, Triple G Ventures will drive innovative marketing strategies to revolutionize the management of digital music rights and royalties.
— Gregg Stein, Founder & CEO of Triple G Ventures
The partnership between Triple G Ventures and Revelator aims to significantly enhance the efficiency and transparency of digital rights and royalty management (DRM) processes. With Triple G Ventures' extensive experience in growth acceleration and marketing excellence, coupled with Revelator's cutting-edge technology, this collaboration is set to redefine how digital music rights are managed and monetized in the industry.
"We are thrilled to partner with Revelator in this transformative journey," said Gregg Stein, CEO of Triple G Ventures. "Our goal is to build upon Revelator's success and accelerate Revelator's reach the broader market, empowering artists and rights holders with transparent, efficient, and innovative solutions that redefine how digital music rights are managed."
Revelator's innovative platform offers state-of-the-art digital rights and royalty management, analytics, and distribution services. By combining these technologies with Triple G Ventures’ expertise in business growth strategies, the partnership promises to deliver robust solutions that enhance operational efficiency and maximize revenue for artists and music companies.
"Partnering with Triple G Ventures as our CMO brings a wealth of marketing expertise and strategic vision to our team," said Bruno Guez, CEO of Revelator. "Together, we will accelerate our mission to provide best-in-class digital rights management solutions that benefit the entire music ecosystem."
Triple G Ventures and Revelator are committed to fostering innovation and driving positive change in the music industry. By enhancing the efficiency and transparency of DRM processes, this partnership aims to create a more equitable and thriving environment for artists, labels, and rights holders worldwide.
About Triple G Ventures
Triple G Ventures is a business growth accelerator and consultancy dedicated to helping founders, startups, and mid-market companies achieve their most profitable future. As a 3X Stevie-award winner, Triple G Ventures specializes in strategic planning, marketing, and business development to drive sustainable growth and success.
About Revelator
Revelator is a leading provider of digital rights management solutions for the music industry. Founded with the mission to simplify and streamline the complex world of music rights and royalties, Revelator offers innovative technology that empowers artists, labels, and rights holders to manage and monetize their digital assets effectively.
Sophio Beradze
Triple G Ventures
+1 800-918-8651
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn